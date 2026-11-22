Expect cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s and a chance of afternoon showers across the Philadelphia region Sunday.

Fog some Philadelphia-area neighborhoods Sunday morning. Clouds were expected to linger throughout the day, with temperatures climbing into the 60s and a chance of afternoon shower.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez has the latest forecast. This morning fog has developed in many neighborhoods. Visibility has come down to less than a mile in some spots and the cloud coverage will persist for the rest of the day. A storm system off the coast of the Carolinas this morning will move north but will remain off the coast.

Also read Ending the dry stretch: Rain arrives late Sunday as fast-moving storm arrives

Rain chances have diminished but I’m still looking at some shower chances later this afternoon. Another mild day is expected with temps in the 60s this afternoon. Monday starts with lots of clouds but sunshine will return during the afternoon. Cooler weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Tuesday will be bright and clouds return for the middle of the week. Long-range weather models both show rain for Thanksgiving Day. Friday and the weekend will remain chilly with temps barely getting into the low 50s. Sunny seems to be the main theme until Sunday as showers may return this day.