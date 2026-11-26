Cloudflare fixed a control plane outage on Thanksgiving that impacted retailer dashboard access hours before Black Friday, though core network services remained operational for online shoppers.

Cloudflare, a critical infrastructure provider for millions of global websites, resolved a service disruption on Thanksgiving that coincided with the final preparations for Black Friday. The incident began at 11:03 a.m. ET on Thursday when the company detected anomalies affecting customer access to its management dashboard and configuration systems. This outage occurred just hours before millions of American consumers were expected to flood online retail platforms in search of holiday deals.

Core Technical Disruption Details

Cloudflare confirmed that the technical failure was isolated to its control plane, which is the interface where website operators and administrators log in to make necessary configuration changes. The company clarified that its data plane, which handles the actual traffic routing and delivery of content to end-users, remained fully operational. Consequently, the vast majority of internet users did not experience slower page loads or blocked access to their favorite websites during the window of the incident. The issue primarily manifested as error messages and failed requests for administrators trying to adjust their website settings.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Impact on Retailer Operations

The timing of the disruption raised immediate concerns among online retailers who rely on Cloudflare to manage traffic spikes and security protocols during major sales events. Website operators use the company's tools to adjust performance settings, implement DDoS protection, and manage security changes to keep online stores running smoothly. One user reported on the social media platform X that they were unable to set up important DNS records for a new product launch, fearing a local internet failure. Another administrator noted that the inability to access the dashboard prevented them from making last-minute technical adjustments to their site infrastructure.

Company Response and Resolution

A spokesperson for Cloudflare told the Daily Mail that the team identified the issue affecting access to the control plane and worked to implement a fix. By 11:39 a.m. ET on the same day, the company announced that the problem had been resolved and that they were actively monitoring the results to ensure stability. The company stressed that its network and security services remained operational throughout the incident, with no confirmed disruptions to online shopping resulting from the outage. Co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince oversees the organization that acts as a middleman between internet users and websites, helping pages load faster and preventing them from becoming overwhelmed.

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Safety Measures for Holiday Shopping

The incident highlighted the critical role that third-party infrastructure providers play in the success of high-traffic e-commerce events. During major shopping events like Black Friday, online retailers rely heavily on these management tools to respond quickly to technical problems and sudden surges in customer traffic. These tools allow retailers to adjust security settings to prevent automated bots from snapping up discounted products and to manage unusually high demand without crashing their servers. The ability to quickly access configuration panels is essential for maintaining site integrity when millions of concurrent users are browsing.

Operational Continuity Confirmed

Despite the temporary loss of administrative access, Cloudflare maintained that its core safety protections were never compromised. The company confirmed that the issue had been resolved ahead of the Black Friday rush, ensuring that online shopping operations continued without interruption. This distinction between the control plane and the data plane is vital for understanding how modern web infrastructure operates, as a failure in one does not necessarily mean a failure in the other. The resolution of the Thanksgiving outage ensured that retailers could proceed with their holiday sales strategies without further technical interference.