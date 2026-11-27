Hackers breached the US Air Force's Cloud One platform, exploiting a software vulnerability to access the control plane. This incident paused critical IT migrations and blocked security updates for military applications.

Hackers have reportedly breached Cloud One, the primary cloud computing platform for the US Air Force, raising significant concerns about the security of sensitive tactical and logistical data. Sources indicate that the intrusion was discovered within the past month while personnel were attempting to upgrade the system, an event that subsequently disrupted operations across the entire platform.

Breach Mechanism and Immediate Impact

Intruders exploited an unidentified software vulnerability to gain access to the control plane of Cloud One, the central layer responsible for managing and configuring the cloud environment. One source described this access as a "universal remote," highlighting the severe risk posed by reaching this specific administrative layer.

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The fallout from this breach has been immediate and widespread across various military functions. The incident has paused efforts to migrate back-office applications onto the platform, a transition that has long been a priority for the military. Additionally, updates to applications already running on the platform were blocked, preventing Air Force personnel from applying critical fixes.

This blockage occurred just as a fresh batch of serious software vulnerabilities was disclosed across the broader tech industry, leaving systems exposed. Some users have also reported losing their administrator rights, further complicating efforts to secure and manage the network infrastructure during the ongoing investigation.

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Stakeholder Positions and Contractor Roles

Cloud One, which launched in 2017, serves as a single hub for the Air Force's IT needs by pooling resources from four major technology providers: Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Google's parent company, Alphabet. Two sources described Cloud One as one of the largest cloud platforms within the US military, supporting applications that handle personnel records, pay, logistics, and maintenance.

The platform also supports the Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which aggregates air defense radar and other data feeds across North America. Furthermore, it hosts the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide, making the potential exposure of data particularly alarming.

SAIC served as the prime contractor for Cloud One until Leidos took over management in 2025. When contacted regarding the breach, SAIC did not respond to a request for comment. Leidos referred all questions regarding the incident directly to the Air Force, shifting the public response burden to the military branch.

Official Response and Broader Cyber Concerns

In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force declined to discuss the specifics of the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of the network. The branch stated that it continuously takes prudent measures to protect Department of the Air Force information, systems, and mission capabilities, without addressing the immediate operational disruptions caused by the hack.

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To assess the full extent of the damage, investigators brought in Cyber Command, the military's dedicated cyber force. Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment regarding their involvement or the current status of the investigation. It remains unknown whether AI played a role in aiding the hackers or in discovering the attack in the first place.

This breach occurs amid broader unease regarding AI-powered cyber intrusions targeting cloud-based networks. The US government is currently dealing with at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents, signaling a wider pattern of vulnerability in federal infrastructure. The full scope of data theft or spread remains undetermined by Reuters, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the event.