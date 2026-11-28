The DRPA says to expect “a clearer reopening timeframe Saturday afternoon.”

The Commodore Barry Bridge closed in the face of Thanksgiving’s violent storm, and no opening date is currently available. Originally the Delaware River Port Authority projected that the bridge — which spans from Chester in Delaware County to Bridgeport in Gloucester County — would be open again by Saturday.

But now the DRPA just says to expect “a clearer reopening timeframe Saturday afternoon. ” High winds on Thanksgiving damaged three work platforms above the roadway, which are in place for a $220 million rehabilitation project which will see the 2.6 mile bridge repaired and repainted. Although the weather eased Friday, conditions were not calm enough to allow the hoped for progress, according to the authority. No workers have been reported injured.

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“Continued high winds have delayed a full assessment of the damage and limited the repairs crews have been able to complete,” the DRPA said in a news release. The authority estimated that work would likely begin on the Commodore Barry again by 6:00 p.m. Friday, and promised “work around the clock.