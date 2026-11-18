Jonathan Rinderknecht faced a second federal trial on charges that he set a smaller fire that grew into the deadly Palisades Fire in January 2025.

Jonathan Rinderknecht faced a second federal trial on charges that he set a smaller fire that grew into the deadly Palisades Fire in January 2025.

The retrial for the man accused of causing the palisades fire has been temporarily stopped. NBC4 Investigates’ Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Closing arguments will be held Wednesday in the re-trial of the man accused of setting a small fire that authorities said was fanned by flames into the deadly January 2025 The second trial of 31-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, who faces two federal arson charges, began in early November.

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The jury in Rinderknecht's first trial deadlocked 10-2 in favor of an acquittal. Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment that accuses him of igniting the Lachman Fire, the first of the two fires in Pacific Palisades overlooking the Los Angeles County coast. Authorities said the Lachman Fire exploded into the Palisades Fire six days after it ignited when powerful Santa Ana winds swept into Southern California on Jan. 7, 2025.

Firefighters initially thought the Lachman Fire had been put out, but it smoldered underground before the windstorm. The redefined counts separate the arson allegation from the Lachman Fire on Jan. 1 from the devastating Palisades Fire, which burned 23,400 acres and resulted in 12 deaths and the destruction of more than 6,800 structures. In the first trial in June, the two fires were characterized as a single event.

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U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang has ruled that there would be no reference to the first trial during the retrial. Defense attorneys have claimed that the smaller fire could have been started by New Year's Eve fireworks. Defense attorney Steve Haney has said there was insufficient evidence to prove the Lachman Fire was intentionally set and far from conclusive proof that embers reignited in the intense winds a week later.

Defense attorneys have long argued, including during the first trial, that there were witnesses who reported seeing and hearing fireworks around midnight Jan. 1, 2025. As the retrial of the suspected arsonist behind the Palisades Fires, federal agents and ATF experts testified how the 2025 wildfire was ignited by underground embers. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Federal prosecutors said they believe Rinderknecht intentionally ignited the Lachman Fire around midnight on New Year's 2025 along a hiking trail in the Palisades highlands neighborhood because he was frustrated with his place in society and harbored particular anger at wealthy people. They described him as a man consumed by anger and loneliness. Rinderknecht was working as a ride-share driver on the night of the Lachman Fire and had dropped someone off in the Palisades area, prosecutors said.

Rinderknecht previously lived in the community, but moved out after a relationship with the person he was living with ended, prosecutors said. In a rare move, the second trial was placed on hold Monday morning as the judge looked into whether defense attorneys violated court rules by failing to share documents, expert reports and other material.

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Federal prosecutors accused the defense of deliberately withholding the evidence, claiming in court papers filed Sunday that a defense expert witness failed to provide any pre-trial disclosure. Hwang directed a federal agent to follow the witness to a hotel room last Friday afternoon and copy the material. After a review of the prosecution's claims and the evidence, Hwang allowed testimony to continue.

Hwang said she disagreed with the prosecutors’ complaints that various documents, photographs, and other records were not properly disclosed before trial.