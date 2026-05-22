Closer to Release: Upcoming Thriller Movie Based on 'Evil Genius' Documentary Series

The 'pizza bomber' case and a movie starring Courteney Cox, Danielle Macdonald, and Patricia Arquette serving as adaptation of the true crime documentary series are on the way soon.

A new thriller movie inspired by a popular true crime documentary series ' Evil Genius ' is closer to release. Its production start ed in November 2025 and will focus on the 'pizza bomber' case.

The movie features Danielle Macdonald, Courteney Cox, Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague, and Harlow Jane among others. Its story will explore themes of deception, desperation, and the thin line between a victim and a villain. It's directed by Barbara Schroeder and Trey Borzillieri, who also created the documentary series.

The film is being produced by Cox, earlier this year, and features the former Friends star, Neve Campbell, Mckenna Grace, Isabel May, and Anna Camp as notable cast members. Mintu Kumar Tomar, an Entertainment and Gaming writer at Evolve Media, has covered various trending news and video games. His passion for movies and video games keeps him updated with the world of Entertainment and Gaming





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Movie Thriller Daniel Macdonnald Courteney Cox Evil Genius Pizza Bomber Case Desperation Victim Villain Production Start Release Date Barbara Schroeder Trey Borzillieri Movie Production Mental Tension Ennen Pleasure Industry Coleen Debris

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