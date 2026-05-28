Closed hearing set in Naresh Bhatt murder case as new forensic evidence emerges

Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared during the summer of 2024. She has never been found and is presumed dead.

An ex parte hearing is set for 8:45 a.m. in Prince William County Circuit Court. Ex parte hearings involve only one party appearing before the judge, though the'A big deal': DNA expert explains new evidence in Mamta Kafle Bhatt's disappearance Virginia’s Department of Forensic Science determined the three hairs may be suitable for nuclear DNA testing and referred the evidence to the agency’s Forensic Biology Section for further analysis.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared during the summer of 2024. She has never been found and is presumed dead. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, is accused of killing her and hiding her body. Supporters for missing mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt gather Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, outside a Prince William County, Va. courthouse after a pre-trial hearing for Naresh Bhatt.

They handed out flyers to help find Mamta. was first charged in August 2024 with concealing a dead body. Months later, prosecutors upgraded the charges to murder and physically defiling a dead body. Naresh Bhatt in handcuffs as Manassas Park police investigate the home of missing mother Mamta Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024.

The Manassas Park Police Department continues to accept tips and work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on this case, Chief Mario Lugo told 7News. Columbus coffee and energy drink fans will soon have a new drive-thru option in town.

Dutch Bros Coffee announced plans to open its first Columbus location in lA newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard ChThe Ohio Department of Children and Youth says a statewide review of publicly funded childcare providers uncovered more than $1 million in overpayments tied toA local family is working urgently to bring their son back to the United States after a serious ATV accident during a trip to the Bahamas left him hospitalizedPolice responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Chatsworth Way found two people dead Tuesday night. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Albert, the two p





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