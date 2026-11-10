Close-Up Photographer of the Year Shortlist Features 59 Images From 15,388 Entries

The CUPOTY shortlist features 59 pictures across 11 categories, drawn from a record 15,388 submissions. Winners will be announced in January 2027.

The Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition, known as CUPOTY, has published its shortlist for this year, with 59 pictures still in the running across all 11 categories. The organizer received a record 15,388 images for this year's competition, with entries ranging from nose-picking birds and spawning salmon to acrobatic chameleons.

The 11 categories include animals, arachnids, intimate landscape, studio art and underwater. Together they showcase close-up, macro and micro photography. Winners in each category will be selected and announced in January 2027.

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How the Record Close-Up Photography Shortlist Takes Shape

The CUPOTY shortlist contains 59 pictures selected from a record 15,388 submissions, spread across 11 categories. The competition describes its focus as revealing close-up, macro and micro detail that is often missed by the naked eye.

Competition co-founder Tracy Calder said that close-up photography has a wonderful way of revealing details and perspectives that often go unnoticed. She described this year's shortlist as a fabulous showcase of imagination, technical expertise and natural curiosity.

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The shortlisted images range from wildlife portraits to tiny studies of plants and fungi. Each photograph shows how a small subject can carry a surprising amount of visual detail when viewed at very high magnification.

Founders Tracy and Daniel Calder Built the Competition

CUPOTY was founded in 2018 by Tracy Calder and her husband Daniel Calder, who are based in Winchester, UK. The competition has grown since its launch and has received more than 60,000 entries from photographers around the world.

The organizers have built the competition around a single theme: close-up photography that makes the unnoticed visible. The shortlist published this year reflects that focus, with categories that move from insects and fungi to underwater scenes and studio art.

Photographers who want to enter next year's competition can start submitting images in May 2027, according to the organizer. That timeline gives entrants several months to prepare work before the next round of judging.

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Striking Shortlisted Images Show Wildlife and Macro Detail

Several shortlisted photographs show animals and insects at very close range, and each one captures a moment that most observers would never see. The examples below illustrate the range of subjects in this year's shortlist.

A blackish cinclodes, also called a tussock-bird (Cinclodes antarcticus), picks at the nose of a resting southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) on Sea Lion Island in the Falkland Islands. A Green Bee-eater holds a freshly captured dragonfly moments before swallowing its prey, which is often manipulated head-first to reduce the risk of injury from its wings and spiny legs.

Stefan Huwier took the pictures of water frogs at a pond near his house in Aargau, Switzerland. The 57-year-old photographer said he was able to lure the frogs onto a stone he had placed in the water, using some amphibian food. Other entries include a Beewolf wasp (Philanthus triangulum) returning to her nest with a honey bee at Thursley Common, Surrey, England, and slime moulds photographed with their ice hats on after sub zero overnight temperatures.