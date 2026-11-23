A former friend and teammate of Tom Jackson’s has recalled his last interaction with the 75-year-old, which involved talk around a surgery before what he called was an “unexpected death…

Swenson detailed that Jackson decided to do the back surgery, citing he also had something going on with one of his legs.

“I was just waiting to hear back . I texted him, ‘Are you OK? ’ I think I texted him on Thursday and Friday and no response. … I was just stunned ,” he said.

Also read Denver Broncos Legend Tom Jackson Dies at 75

Jackson’s family alerted ESPN of his passing and no cause of death has been publicly announced sinceMany around the Broncos franchise have since spoken out and paid tribute to Jackson. Sean Payton said .

“As a coach, you’re always teaching and a lot of these players certainly won’t remember him as a player, maybe not as an ESPN media member. But got a game ball tonight. He’s part of the rich history. Tough loss for everyone.

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” The Louisville product was picked up by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft and went on to become a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the organization.former Louisville coach Lee Corso said in a statementESPN broadcaster Tom Jackson attends the Pro Bowl between Team Carter and Team Irvin on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix. Following his final season in 1986, Jackson later served 29 years with ESPN as an analyst and was a staple alongside Berman.

Jackson was awarded the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television award by the Hall of Fame in 2015, which came five years after Berman won the same honor.