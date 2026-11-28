Pre-orders are now open for the Clone Drone in the Hyperdome vinyl soundtrack, CDs, and character keychains from iam8bit, shipping in Q2 2027.

iam8bit has officially opened pre-orders for a comprehensive new merchandise collection tied to the virtual reality action game Clone Drone in the Hyperdome. The release immediately targets fans of the voxel-based combat experience with physical music formats and character-themed accessories. Customers can now secure these items through the official iam8bit online store to support the franchise.

The complete musical score composed by Abby Pryer is available on two distinct physical formats for collectors. The vinyl record is priced at $31.99 and features a 1xLP album pressed on a translucent green colorway the company specifically calls Analysis Bot Beryl. This retro-future-inspired colorway is designed to stand out prominently in any record collection.

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The compact disc version of the soundtrack is available for $19.99 and arrives in custom digipak packaging. This packaging features minimalist artwork designed by Ink and Clog Studio to match the aesthetic of the game. Both music releases contain over fifteen original songs that capture the frenetic energy of the arena battles.

In addition to the audio releases, the collection includes PVC keychains representing robotic characters from the game. Commentatron is offered as a 2.5-inch figure while Analysis Bot is available as a 2-inch figure. Each individual keychain retails for $14.99 and includes a collectible backing card displaying the game logo.

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Customers who wish to own both robotic commentators can purchase a bundle for $27.99. The bundle includes both the 2.5-inch Commentatron and the 2-inch Analysis Bot figures along with their respective backing cards. These accessories are designed to be attached to bags or displayed on shelves as collectible memorabilia.

The pre-order period for all items in the Clone Drone in the Hyperdome collection closes strictly on December 14. All products, including the vinyl, CDs, and keychains, are scheduled to ship to customers in Q2 2027. This long lead time allows iam8bit to handle manufacturing for the specialized vinyl colorway and PVC figures.

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome places players in a deadly gauntlet filled with enemy defenders. The objective is to master teleportation and sword fighting to reach the ultimate battle in the Hyperdome. The game has attracted attention for its unique VR mechanics and energetic musical direction.

The game itself is a voxel-based action slice-em-up where players control Blink, a teleporting robot. The soundtrack serves as a key companion piece for the intense laser sword combat found in the Hyperdome. This merchandise launch adds to the broader ecosystem surrounding the game.

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While fans wait for the physical items to arrive in 2027, the team continues to support the active player base. The combination of music, visuals, and character goods provides a comprehensive collectible experience for the franchise. Players who wish to own a piece of the Crashloop can secure their items during this specific window.