Clive Tyldesley Reflects on CBS Role and Champions League Commentary Legacy

At 72, veteran broadcaster Clive Tyldesley discusses his continued work with CBS, the nostalgia behind his viral Roma commentary, and his views on modern sports media.

Clive Tyldesley remains the authoritative voice behind major European football broadcasts at age 72, maintaining a sharp mental acuity and a soothing tone that continues to resonate with global audiences. The veteran commentator recently saw his description of a dramatic Manchester United victory over Roma in the Champions League go viral on social media, sparking widespread appreciation for his enduring skill and narrative flair.

Tyldesley's Viral Commentary Performance

The specific clip that captured the attention of fans across Europe highlighted Tyldesley's call of Matheus Cunha scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute during the match at Old Trafford. Although the live action featuring Tyldesley is governed by strict broadcasting rights and cannot be shown in European markets, the clip spread rapidly on platform X, reminding viewers that his passion for the game has not diminished. Tyldesley acknowledges that his absence from British television for the last few years may have allowed the public's ire to subside, noting that absence has made some hearts grow fonder. He suggests that if he had been on Sky Sports weekly for the past six years, he might not be any more popular than other commentators currently facing criticism. However, he expresses genuine happiness with his current position and the renewed engagement from an audience he used to serve regularly.

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Role with CBS and International Reach

Since 2020, Tyldesley has served as the lead commentator for the CBS coverage of the Champions League, a role that requires him to adapt his presentation for a North American audience. This involves converting transfer fees into US dollars and maintaining imperial measurements, yet he approaches the job with the same fundamental principles he has always employed. His commentary for the club's comeback against Roma was part of this live CBS broadcast, demonstrating his ability to connect with viewers despite the geographical and regulatory separation from European terrestrial television. The contrast between the popular studio panels featuring Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher, which are widely shared, and Tyldesley's isolated live action underscores the complex nature of modern sports broadcasting rights.

Reflections on High-Quality Matches

Tyldesley recalls the first leg of the Paris Saint-Germain versus Bayern Munich Champions League semi-final as the best game he has ever witnessed, surpassing even the quality of matches from his earlier career. He defends the attacking quality of that match against critics who accused the teams of poor defending, noting that both coaches trusted their defenders in one-on-one situations and their attackers to score. His co-commentator Rob Green shared his sentiment, and after the final whistle, they simply put their microphones down and looked at each other in awe. Tyldesley emphasizes that while football has changed from the era of muddy pitches and tough center-backs, it is inaccurate to claim the older versions were inherently better. He observes that terrible games still occur today, but in the Champions League, he regularly encounters matches that still get him off his seat.

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Adapting to a Changing Media Landscape

Although Tyldesley admits that his exit from ITV, first displaced by Sam Matterface in 2020 and then released entirely after Euro 2024, clearly smarted, he remains comfortable in the fast-changing media landscape. He believes that the core principles he learned from watching legends like John Motson, Barry Davies, and Brian Moore are still applicable to commentary in 2026. Tyldesley rejects the need to reinvent the wheel, stating that there is no requirement to change his fundamental approach to calling a match. He does, however, recognize the value of alternative formats such as fan zones and screaming watchalongs for different viewing experiences. To stay informed about current trends, he actively monitors popular YouTube creators like J_Tekkz and LDN Movements, as well as commentary figures like Mark Goldbridge.

Professional Diversification and Legacy

Beyond his television duties, Tyldesley continues to expand his professional footprint by working as a guest lecturer and providing commentary for blockbuster computer games. He also sells framed prints of his detailed commentary charts, which he keeps in an old filing cabinet that he rummages through while joking about his fading eyesight. Despite his concerns that he may one day no longer be able to identify footballers from the gantry, his current performance proves his faculties are intact. He samples contemporary voices to see if anything applies to his style, but currently hears nothing that influences his focus on good commentary. Tyldesley remains dedicated to his craft, confident that his traditional methods still hold up against modern innovations in sports broadcasting.