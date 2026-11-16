Clive Davis's final will reveals a specific clause refusing to forgive debts owed by partner Greg Schriefer, contrasting with the estate's forgiveness of loans to family and friends.

The estate of legendary music executive Clive Davis contains a unique financial exception regarding loans owed by his long-term partner, Greg Schriefer. According to an exclusive report by Page Six, Davis explicitly refused to forgive a specific debt involving Schriefer in his final will, despite clearing similar obligations for other loved ones.

Will Specifies Debt Not Forgiven

Clive Davis, who passed away on June 22 at the age of 94, signed his final will on April 16. The document outlines a distinct directive concerning a promissory note dated September 18, 2025. The text clearly states that if Greg Schriefer is indebted to Davis at the time of his death, that specific obligation shall not be extinguished and shall not be cancelled.

Also read Clive Tyldesley Reflects on CBS Role and Champions League Commentary Legacy

This clause stands out because the will generally includes provisions for debt forgiveness. The document directs that debts owed by Davis's children, his former wife Janet Davis, and several close friends and relatives be fully forgiven. The exception for Schriefer applies to a loan that was reportedly included in the general list of debts to be forgiven, making the specific exclusion particularly notable.

The exact amount of money Schriefer borrowed from the music mogul remains unclear. It is also unknown whether any outstanding balance remained on the promissory note when Davis died. Replications for the Davis estate and Greg Schriefer did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the specific financial details of the loan.

Advertisement

Stakeholders and Estate Details

A probate petition filed in New York provides a preliminary estimate of the music industry titan's wealth, valuing the estate at more than $50 million. The filing lists personal property valued at more than $25 million and New York real estate assets exceeding $25 million. These figures are preliminary and do not include assets potentially held in separate trusts.

Greg Schriefer was identified in the probate petition as a beneficiary of the will's debt forgiveness provision, although the document does not disclose if he was entitled to additional money or property through the trust. The will also named two of Davis's sons, Frederic and Douglas Davis, along with longtime friend Donald Zakarin, as executors of the estate.

Impact on Assets and Property

The legal details of the estate emerged as Davis's lavish Manhattan apartment was placed on the market. The Upper East Side duplex at the Ritz Tower was listed for $11 million, a decision that sparked criticism from some friends of the deceased. Critics questioned both the asking price and the manner in which the residence was staged for prospective buyers.

A spokesperson for the Davis family defended the listing, stating that the music executive had left specific instructions on how he wanted the apartment presented. The spokesperson insisted that his wishes were being followed and noted that the property had already attracted multiple serious inquiries and viewings from potential purchasers.

Advertisement

Future Estate Administration

Clive Davis directed that his residences, personal belongings, and remaining estate assets be transferred to the trustees of his revocable trust, which was originally established in March 2018. The will included a strict provision warning that beneficiaries who challenge the will or the trust could forfeit their inheritance, subject to applicable law.

There is no indication in the probate documents reviewed that Greg Schriefer had challenged the will. The pair had been together for more than two decades before Davis's death. Schriefer, who wrote about the relationship in Davis's 2013 autobiography The Soundtrack of My Life, described the music executive as the love of his life during their final moments together.