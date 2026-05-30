Clive Davis Hospitalized with Respiratory Infection; Music Icon Expected to Recover

Legendary music executive Clive Davis, 93, has been hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection and is expected to make a full recovery. Davis, known for discovering and guiding Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and many others, was admitted out of an abundance of caution. He is being treated with antibiotics and steroids, with a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

Clive Davis , the legendary music executive who shaped the careers of Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, and countless others, has been hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection.

According to his representative, Davis was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles out of an abundance of caution and is being treated with antibiotics and steroids. The 93-year-old is expected to make a full recovery within six to eight weeks. The hospitalization comes just days after Davis attended the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction in New York City, where he was seen in good spirits despite the onset of symptoms.

Davis's health has been a concern in recent years; in 2021, he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a temporary condition causing facial paralysis, but he recovered and continued to host his annual pre-Grammy gala virtually. This year's hospitalization has raised questions about whether he will be able to attend or host the upcoming pre-Grammy gala, which has been held on the eve of the Grammy Awards since 1975. Davis's influence on the music industry is unparalleled.

He began his career in the 1960s as a lawyer before joining Columbia Records, where he became president at the age of 35 in 1967. Over the next six decades, he held executive roles at CBS Records, founded Arista Records and J Records, led RCA Music Group, and served as chief creative officer at Sony Music Entertainment.

He is a four-time Grammy winner and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, known for his exceptional ear for talent and his ability to nurture artists into superstars. His roster included such diverse acts as Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson, among many others. Davis's annual pre-Grammy gala is one of the most anticipated events in the music industry, drawing A-list celebrities, producers, and executives.

The event has become synonymous with star-studded performances and surprise collaborations. Despite his current health setback, Davis's legacy remains firmly intact. His contributions to music are immeasurable, and his recovery is being closely watched by the entertainment world. In the meantime, fans and colleagues have expressed their support, with many taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Davis's representative has stated that he is in good spirits and looking forward to returning to his normal activities once he has fully recuperated





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