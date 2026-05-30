Clive Davis Hospitalized, Star-Studded Event with Alicia Keys Preceded His Illness

Famed music mogul Clive Davis was hospitalized in New York City on Friday, just days after attending a star-studded event with Alicia Keys. The 94-year-old record producer has an upper respiratory infection and was taken to the hospital in an extra step of caution, per TMZ. A spokesperson for Davis told the outlet that he is expected to leave the hospital within 24 hours.

Famed music mogul Clive Davis was hospitalized in New York City on Friday, just days after attending a star-studded event with Alicia Keys . The 94-year-old record producer has an upper respiratory infection and was taken to the hospital in an extra step of caution, per TMZ.

A spokesperson for Davis told the outlet that he is expected to leave the hospital within 24 hours. The record executive has been a prominent figure in the music industry for decades, having worked with stars such as Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Barry Manilow and Billy Joel. He was the former president of Columbia Records and is the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis was notably inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000 as a non-performer. Just last week, Davis was seen attending the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction in NYC. He joined other celebrity guests that made an appearance during the special evening including Alicia Keys. The music mogul has been a prominent figure in the music industry for decades, having worked with stars such as Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Barry Manilow and Billy Joel.

He was the former president of Columbia Records and is the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Davis was notably inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000 as a non-performer. He attended the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 and signed Janis Joplin's band called Big Brother and The Holding Company.

Other artists that he eventually signed included Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chicago, Santana, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith as well as Earth, Wind and Fire. He also helped in the successful careers of Simon & Garfunkel, Andy Williams and Barbra Streisand. He had also hired recording artist Tony Orlando who later became vice-president of Columbia/CBS Music. In 1969, Orlando notably signed Barry Manilow.

Davis left Columbia and went on to launch Arista Records in 1974. The label, which is now owned by Sony Music Entertainment, helped kickstart the careers of other music artists such as Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Aretha Franklin, The Grateful Dead, Eurythmics, and Dionne Warwick. Under Arista, he also signed Alicia Keys, Westlife, Kenny G, Air Supply and Bay City Rollers. Davis also launched LaFace Records in 1989 with L.A.

Reid and Babyface. Music artists that were signed to the label included TLC, Usher, Pink and also Toni Braxton. Five years later, the record executive also founded Bad Boy Records with Sean 'Diddy' Combs which acquired performers including Notorious B.I. G., Faith Evans and Mase.

In 2000, he left Arista to form J Records which had an artist roster that included Annie Lenox, Alicia Keys, Busta Rhymes, Jamie Foxx, Maroon 5, Jennifer Hudson, Kesha, Rod Stewart and Pearl Jam. Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) bought a majority stake in J Records in 2002 before the label started working under RCA Music group. It dissolved into RCA Records in 2011. RCA Records is owned by Sony Music Entertainment, which Davis is currently the chief creative officer of





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Clive Davis Hospitalized Upper Respiratory Infection Alicia Keys Star-Studded Event Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner And Auct Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Columbia Records Sony Music Entertainment Arista Records Laface Records Bad Boy Records J Records Artist Roster Music Industry Career Signed Worked With Monterey Pop Festival Big Brother And The Holding Company Blood Sweat & Tears Chicago Santana Billy Joel Bruce Springsteen Aerosmith Earth Wind And Fire Janis Joplin Barry Manilow Simon & Garfunkel Andy Williams Barbra Streisand Tony Orlando L.A. Reid Babyface TLC Usher Pink Toni Braxton Notorious B.I.G. Faith Evans Mase

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