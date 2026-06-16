Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Officially Drops in Early October

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival has been given a release date, as it arrives just in time for Halloween with an early October launch

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival has been given a release date, as it arrives just in time for Halloween with an early October launch Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival launches October 8, 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, arriving for Halloween season.

Pre-orders for Hellraiser: Revival include the Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin as launch bonuses. Hellraiser: Revival follows Aidan as he uses the Genesis Configuration to save his girlfriend from Pinhead and the Cenobites. , confirming the game's official release date. The team confirmed that the game will be out in time for Halloween, releasing it for PC, PS5, and XSX|S on October 8, 2026.

What's more, they confirmed that those who pre-order the game will get a few fun additions in-game, including the Labyrinth Pistol Skin and Martyr Sawblade Skin at launch. Enjoy the trailer above as we now wait out the next four months. Descend into the darkest depths of the underworld to rescue your love from the depraved clutches of the Cenobites.

Face your deepest fears against deviant wretches, cultists, and creatures with the infernal powers of the Genesis Configuration puzzle box and an arsenal of earthly weapons. Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme.

Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell.

We have such sights to show you…: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain ( : Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival has been given a release date, as it arrives just in time for Halloween with an early October launchWorld of Warships will be celebrating the birth of a nation with a new update marking the 250th Anniversary of the United StatesMonopoly is getting A Court of Thorns and Roses Edition, with references to the first three novels reflected in properties, tokens, and collectible book-like packaging.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Reveals Last Official Content Update Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting its final content update this week as the team move onto the next title with Assassin's Creed Black Flag ResyncedThe new driving game Over The Hill has released a free demo on Steam from June 16-22, along with a new trailer to see the latest build.





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