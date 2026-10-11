Clippers Visit Suns Tuesday as Phoenix Seeks Bounce-Back After Spurs Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 9 PM ET,with Phoenix looking to recover from a 122-96 loss to San Antonio and Los Angeles seeking to exteNd a win after snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Suns Glance to Recover After Spurs Blowout

The Phoenix Suns will try to shake off a difficult loss when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 9 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ClipperVision,Suns+, and AZFamily. Phoenix enters the contest at 3-6 and sits 12th in the Western Conference , while Los Angeles is 2-7 and 13th. The matchup is the second game of a back-to-back for the Suns and the fifth contest of a seven-game homestand. For the Clippers, it is their lone road game in a stretch where they'll play six of seven at home.

The Suns were overwhelmed on Monday night by the San Antonio Spurs, losing 122-96. The defeat snapped a two-game winning streak that had included victories over the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic. victor Wembanyama dominated the game, finishing with 40 points,11 rebounds, and nine blocked shots in only 25 minutes. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting, but the rest of the starting group struggled, combining for 27 points on 10-of-36 shooting. San Antonio also won the rebounding battle by a wide margin, 55-35, a trend that Phoenix will need to reverse if it hopes to compete.

Also read Suns Make Final Jordan Goodwin Injury Call vs Spurs

Clippers Coming Off Snapped Losing Streak

Los Angeles arrives in Phoenix off a 139-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, which ended a seven-game losing streak. The win was driven by a robust performance from the bench, which scored 59 points and handed out 14 assists. Gradey Dick shot 6-for-7 from the field in that game, and rookie Keaton Wagler hit three of four three-point attempts in 18 minutes. The Clippers shot 55 percent from the field, made 16 of 38 three-pointers, and recordEd 34 assists against only 11 turnovers. They also made 31 of 38 free throws while the Pelicans committed 29 fouls.

Darius Garland led the way against New Orleans with 24 points and 10 assists, and Brook Lopez added 20 points. The Clippers will again be without key contributors. brandon Ingram is out after undergoing right heel surgery. he has yet to play this season but appears close to a return, although there is no official timetable for his debut. Bradley Beal is also out with right knee injury management, and it remains unclear when he will return after playing only six games last season before hip surgery. Los Angeles is expected to begin the same five players who began the win over New Orleans.

Advertisement

Injury Updates and Key Matchup Factors

Several other players are sidelined on the Clippers side. Cam Christie is questionable with a right ankle sprain after averaging about six minutes per game off the bench in five appearances this season. jordan Miller is out following left rotator cuff surgery, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser is out after right Lisfranc surgery with no set return date. Isaiah Jackson was not in the lineup against New Orleans but is expected back on Tuesday. Garland, Dick and others logged more than 16 minutes in the win, while Miller played close to 20 minutes in Jackson's absence.

For Phoenix, Mark Williams remains out after left labrum surgery performed in September,with no timetable for his return. Jordan Goodwin is expected to return to the lineup after missing Monday's game. Against San Antonio, the Suns started Booker, Dillon Brooks,Miles Bridges, Jalen Green, and Oso Ighodaro. Collin Gillespie, Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach and Luke Kennard each played at least 14 minutes off the bench. Observers have pointed to the need for more scoring support beyond Booker, with Green, Brooks,and Bridges expected to provide a larger share of the offense.

Rebounding and bench production are likely to be central to the outcome. Los Angeles has been effective from beyond the arc and has received significant minutes and production from its reserves, while Phoenix has sought more consistency from its second unit. Both teams are looking for momentum as the early season continues, and a prevail on Tuesday would carry added weight for each club in the crowded middle of the Western Conference standings.