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Clippers overcome 40 points from SGA and use late run to slip past Thunder 113-112

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Clippers overcome 40 points from SGA and use late run to slip past Thunder 113-112
Oklahoma-City-Thunder · La-Clippers · Nba
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- Brook Lopez scored 26 points and Darius Garland added 24 as the Los Angeles Clippers finished off a 113-112 victory Friday night in an NBA Cup game, sending the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder to a season-high third straight loss.

added 24 as the Los Angeles Clippers finished off a 113-112 victory Friday night in an NBA Cup game, sending the short-handedadded 13 as the Clippers scored the final seven points to win for the second time in three games after opening the season with a 1-7 record.added 21 points with 16 rebounds as Oklahoma City fell to 0-3 on a four-game West Coast trip.

McCain finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The Clippers led 57-44 at halftime behind 12 points from Lopez, while the Thunder were just 2 of 17 on 3s over the first two quarters. Oklahoma City recovered to outscore Los Angeles 40-25 in the third by going 5 of 11 from long distance. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a leaning 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining for a 110-106 lead.

Also readClippers Injury Report vs. Thunder: Latest on Brandon Ingram & Bradley Beal

The Clippers trailed 112-106 with 2:43 remaining before closing the game on a 7-0 run. Lopez scored a pair of baskets down the stretch before Garland put the Clippers ahead for good on a three-point play with 50.4 seconds left.

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