Clippers Overcome Hornets 113-105 After Charles Lee Ejection Costs Charlotte Lead

The Los Angeles Clippers erased a 13-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 113-105 at Intuit Dome on Sunday. Key performances from Naz Reid and Baba Miller secured the win.

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 113-105 on Sunday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, overcoming a significant late deficit to secure a crucial victory. Charlotte held a commanding 13-point advantage in the third quarter before the Clippers launched a decisive rally to steal the win.

Coby White led all scorers for the Hornets with 21 points, but his effort was not enough to withstand the Clippers' balanced attack. Naz Reid contributed 17 points for Los Angeles, providing essential scoring depth that Charlotte could not match during the critical final minutes of the contest.

Also read Hornets Coach Charles Lee Ejected in Game vs Clippers

The Hornets controlled the pace early, building a 70-57 lead with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter. However, the momentum shifted dramatically as the Clippers ignited a 22-10 run to close the period. This surge effectively erased Charlotte's earlier advantage, allowing Los Angeles to take an 84-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

A major turning point coincided with the ejection of Charlotte head coach Charles Lee. Lee received two technical fouls within 17 seconds of each other during the third quarter, removing a key strategic figure from the court at a critical moment. His absence disrupted the Hornets' ability to counter the Clippers' offensive intensity and adjust to the changing game dynamics.

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The game remained competitive until the final minutes, with the score tied at 90 with 9:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Clippers then went on a 10-0 run to take firm control of the game. This stretch of play proved too much for Charlotte to overcome, finalizing the 113-105 scoreline and sealing the loss for the visitors.

Los Angeles demonstrated superior efficiency on both ends of the floor, shooting 55.4% from the field and converting 16 of 31 three-point attempts. In stark contrast, Charlotte struggled significantly, finishing with 38% field goal accuracy and 32.7% from beyond the arc. The disparity in shooting efficiency highlighted the Clippers' dominance down the stretch.

Baba Miller, wearing number 18 for the Clippers, contributed significantly with a powerful dunk against Charlotte guard Coby White. Miller's aggression in the paint helped establish the Clippers' dominance early in the game and set the tone for their eventual victory against a resilient Charlotte squad.

Christian Anderson emerged as a bright spot for the Charlotte Hornets despite the team's injury crisis. The guard scored 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting in just 18 minutes of action. This performance marked his career-high point total for the third consecutive game, highlighting his immediate impact off the bench.

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Anderson also contributed to the Hornets' perimeter offense by making 4 of his 8 attempts from three-point range. He added two assists and two steals to his stat line, providing a reliable offensive option while the roster deals with various injuries. His consistent performance offers hope for Charlotte's depth chart amid the roster turmoil.

The Hornets will look to correct their shooting woes and improve their offensive execution in close games when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The loss leaves Charlotte with questions regarding their ability to maintain leads against high-powered offenses like Los Angeles, especially after squandering such a significant third-quarter advantage.