Clippers NBA Mock Draft 1.0: LA Picks Best Prospect Available at No. 5

Who should the Clippers select if they can't trade down in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Their highest selection since they drafted Blake Griffin, the Clippers have a chance to land a prospect who can change the fate of the franchise.

Ahead of a crucial offseason with a ton of moving parts, this will be the most important decision the Clippers' front office makes.1- Washington Wizards: AJ DybantsaThe top three of the draft will be Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer in some order. That trio is the consensus best players in the class and are believed to have superstar potential. With Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr on the roster, the Wizards may be hesitant to draft Boozer.

Between Dybantsa and Peterson, the former may be the safest choice because of the latter's injury concerns in college. Plus, Dybantsa's size and position might make him the higher upside prospect. If Dybantsa is available for the Jazz at two, they would almost certainly select him because of his connection to Utah.

If he isn't there, they are more likely to prioritize Peterson over Boozer since they have Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler in the frontcourt.4- Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson The Bulls have an even easier decision at four. North Carolina's athletic forward Caleb Wilson is the consensus fourth-best prospect on most draft boards. This brings us to the Clippers at No. 5. The pool of best remaining prospects is guard-heavy.

So, the Clippers have a choice to make. They can either choose the best player available,Since the Clippers have their point guard of the future in Darius Garland, they don't have an immediate need for a lead ball-handler. So, trading down and adding another draft pick in the process will be appealing. Or, they can look to reach for a big man like Aday Mara.

With the uncertainty surrounding the Clippers, however, the best prospect available approach may be the best sense. LA can't be sure that Garland will be there for the next five years, so if there is a chance for the Clippers to draft their primary playmaker of the future, they should take it. Illinois guard Keaton Wagler possesses a ton of upside as a primary offensive engine.

He combines good positional size with the ability to create his own shot and make shots at an elite clip. He projects to be an all-around offensive player with the ability to play both on and off the ball. He was very good at making plays for himself and his teammates in his lone season in Illinois. The concern with Wagler is his lack of athleticism and strength.

This can be an issue on defense and when going up against elite defenses. Ironically enough, these are the same weaknesses Garland has in his game in the NBA. So, playing the two together may certainly be a problem for the Clippers, especially defensively. That is something the Clippers can figure out down the line.

The Clippers are not contenders, and Garland is not a top-ten player in the league. They should have no issues drafting a player above him. If Wagler works out and turns out to be as good as or better than Garland, this would be a great problem to have for the Clippers. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsCem has worked as an Associate Editor for FanSided's Regional Betting Network sites for two years and continues to be a contributor, producing NBA and NFL content. He has also previously written soccer content for Sports Illustrated. He has extensive prior experience covering the NBA for various Fansided sites. Cem has been living in the Washington, DC area for over 15 years since moving to the United States from Istanbul, Turkey.

On any given day, he can be found watching soccer or basketball on his couch with his many cats and dogs.





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