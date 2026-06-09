The Los Angeles Clippers are exploring options for the NBA Draft, including selecting Michigan center Aday Mara at No. 5 or trading down. Mara, a 7'3" rim-protector with notable passing and finishing skills, could address the Clippers' need for size and shot-blocking, though picking him at fifth overall carries risk.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara controls the ball. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images The NBA Draft is nearly here, and it's an exciting time for the Los Angeles Clippers .

Should they stay at the fifth overall selection, they'll have an opportunity to add an elite rookie alongside Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard. , he said, "Sources have indicated that the team is digging into all the top guard prospects as well as exploring potential trade-down scenarios that could result in them accumulating more assets.

" The Clippers are the true wild card of the draft. It's unclear which direction they'll go, which gives LA leverage over other teams.

However, it appears that one player is generating buzz for the Clippers. Vecenie added, "I've also heard Aday Mara's name associated with the Clippers, although it's difficult to tell if that would be at No. 5 or in a potential trade down.

" Some analysts have mocked Mara as a top-10 pick, but it's more likely that he'll end up in the middle part of the draft. It's certainly not surprising to see LA interested in the Michigan center. Mara is 7'3" with a 9'9" standing reach, which is tied for the second highest in combine history. The 21-year-old averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, and nearly three blocks per game with the Wolverines.

The Clippers desperately need size and shot-blocking ability at the center position. Brook Lopez is a serviceable stretch big, but he cannot operate as the team's starting center if they want to be a playoff contender next season. Yanic Konan Niederhauser is an intriguing player, but he still needs time to develop. Mara can help address this issue.

Mara can protect the rim at a high level, but he's also an excellent finisher and a quality passer. Those skills can help him space the floor at the NBA level.

However, taking Mara with the fifth pick could be quite risky. Many have pinned guard. LA desperately needs shooting, and Wagler's size and shot-making ability would be an ideal fit.

However, if the Clippers are intrigued by Mara, they should listen to offers from teams willing to move up in the draft. The Atlanta Hawks or the Charlotte Hornets could beIf LA is truly enamored with taking Mara, the best-case scenario would be to trade down, acquire draft capital, and select the intriguing center. That would be a perfect draft night for the Clippers.

Of course, staying at five and selecting one of the top guards isn't off the table and would also be a viable option. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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