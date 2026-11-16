Clippers Defeat Hornets 113-105 to Extend Win Streak Over Charlotte

The LA Clippers defeat the Charlotte Hornets 113-105 at Intuit Dome. Darius Garland scores 27 points as the team improves to 4-8, extending their dominance over the Hornets to 17 straight wins.

The LA Clippers secured a 113-105 victory against the Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome on Sunday, November 15, 2026, ending a winless streak for the home team. This result marks the Clippers' 17th consecutive triumph over Charlotte, a dominance that traces back to January 2024 and encompasses 23 of their last 24 meetings since 2014. The win was critical for the Clippers, who had not won two games in a row this season and were looking to build momentum against a struggling opponent.

Fourth Quarter Surge Secures Victory

Despite a shaky start, the Clippers pulled away in the final period to clinch the eight-point victory. The Hornets, who had lost six of their previous seven games, managed to push the Clippers through three quarters, leading by as many as 13 points at 70-57 in the third. However, the home team found their shooting touch and exploded on a 23-6 run that extended their lead to 113-96, effectively sealing the game.

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Garland Leads Offense With 27 Points

Darius Garland led all scorers with 27 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 3-of-7 from three-point range. Five other players reached double figures, helping the Clippers improve their record to 4-8. Max Strus contributed 14 points, three rebounds, and four assists off the bench, while Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson each added 13 points. Rookie Keaton Wagler and Gradey Dick both scored 12 points to support the balanced offensive effort.

Tactical Adjustments Reduce Turnovers

Coach Tyronn Lue implemented changes to the offense to simplify passing and give ball handlers more space, a move that helped address previous turnover issues. In the last two games, the Clippers kept their mistakes under 15, a significant improvement from earlier struggles. Lue noted that the adjustments allowed players to see passing angles better and avoid diving too deep into crowded defensive areas, leading to more efficient ball movement.

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Hornets Frustration Leads to Ejection

The Clippers recovered from a third-quarter deficit of 13 points by going on a 13-2 run midway through the period to close the gap to 75-72. Frustrations mounted for the Charlotte Hornets, leading to an ejection for head coach Charles Lee with 3:17 remaining in the quarter. Max Strus hit a crucial three-pointer to give the Clippers an 82-80 lead, and Garland followed with a fadeaway bank shot to take an 84-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

Injuries and Upcoming Road Challenges

The Clippers' margin for error remains slim as they await the return of Brandon Ingram and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. Both players will join the team when they begin a four-game road swing through Texas and then travel to Memphis. The victory was hard-fought, as Charlotte controlled the boards with a 30-17 edge, capitalizing on the Clippers' 36 missed shots, despite LA shooting 51% from the field and 40% from three-point range in the first half.