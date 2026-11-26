The Clippers have to exit the win-now mode and embrace the future.

for the LA Clippers, and it was yet another disaster. The Clippers lost 115-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies for their fifth straight loss, all by double digits.

They are trending in the wrong direction, andIf anything, it has forced Ty Lue to make a bad mistake in the rotation. In Ingram's season debut against the Rockets earlier in the week,, making him a healthy scratch. On Wednesday against the Grizzlies, both Dick and Kobe Sanders were out of the rotation until the game was out of hand, and they ended up playing in garbage time.

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Sacrificing Sanders and Dick, two of your young players with upside, when you are already 4-13 for the season makes little sense. The Clippers have to stop being delusional about how good they can be this season and embrace the future. Embracing the future requires the Clippers to focus on player development. And that means giving young players like Dick and Sanders developmental minutes.