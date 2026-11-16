Clint Howard shares new details and a sizzle reel for Another Ice Cream Man, confirming his return to direct and star in the sequel to his 1995 cult horror film.

Actress PJ Soles has provided a significant update regarding the production status of Another Ice Cream Man, the long-awaited sequel to the 1995 horror cult classic. She took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself alongside Clint Howard, standing in front of a promotional banner for the project. The image was posted during a celebration at THE MINT venue, where the team showcased a sizzle reel for the film that is currently in active production. Soles expressed her honor at reprising her role as the character Karen and noted her excitement about reuniting with Howard, whom she referred to with the inside joke Eaglebauer. This public confirmation marks a major step forward for the project after years of development delays and uncertainty surrounding its future direction.

Production Details and Directing Credits

The promotional materials for the upcoming film reveal that Clint Howard will not only star in the movie but will also serve as one of its directors. The banner displayed at the event explicitly identifies the project as a Clint Howard Horrorverse Film, suggesting a potential expansion of his brand within the horror genre. Joining Howard behind the camera is Carmelo Chimera, a filmmaker known for his work on the movie Sin Eater. Chimera is listed as the co-director for this endeavor. The collaboration signals a return to the original creative vision for the franchise, bringing together the key creative talents associated with the initial film's unique tone and horror elements.

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The announcement confirms that the film is moving past the developmental stage and into tangible production phases. The presence of a sizzle reel indicates that key scenes have been shot to demonstrate the visual style and narrative direction to stakeholders and fans. This development resolves much of the speculation that had surrounded the sequel's status since previous crowdfunding attempts failed to meet their goals in 2014. The current effort appears to be well-funded and professionally managed, allowing the creative team to proceed with confidence.

Character Origins and Story Direction

The original Ice Cream Man established the legacy that this sequel aims to build upon. The first film starred Clint Howard as Gregory Tudor, a man whose life is permanently altered after witnessing the murder of his childhood ice cream vendor. The trauma of this event led to his institutionalization in a mental hospital for several years. Upon his release, Gregory assumes control of the deceased man's business, but he introduces a horrifying secret into his operation. His ice cream recipes incorporate human body parts, creating a product that surprisingly becomes popular among neighborhood children. When local kids begin investigating the disappearances of their peers, Gregory attempts to silence them to protect his illicit enterprise.

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Clint Howard has previously clarified that this new installment will not be a direct continuation of Gregory Tudor's specific storyline. The original character met a gruesome end in the initial film, making a resurrection impossible without breaking the established canon. Howard stated that he would play a different Ice Cream Man in this sequel, allowing for a fresh narrative entry point. He also hinted that the film would adopt a different approach to the horror genre, potentially featuring fewer children in the plot. This shift suggests a matured tone or a different angle on the central horror concept.

Distinguishing from Recent Similar Projects

The release of Another Ice Cream Man must be distinguished from other recent horror projects with similar titles. The film Ice Cream Man, directed by Kevin Smith, was released earlier in 2026. That project is an entirely separate horror film with no narrative or creative connection to Howard's 1995 original. Howard's sequel returns to the specific world and legacy of his cult horror title, maintaining continuity with the original film's universe. The full plot details of the sequel remain under wraps, but the focus is firmly on expanding the horrorverse that Howard has begun to cultivate.

The confirmation of the sequel's progress is a welcome development for fans of the horror genre who have kept the original film alive through its enduring cult status. The original movie, which also featured Olivia Hussey, David Naughton, Jan-Michael Vincent, and David Warner, has maintained a dedicated following for decades. The involvement of both Howard and Soles ensures that the legacy of the original cast remains central to the new project. As production continues, further details regarding the plot and cast will likely emerge in the coming months.

The entertainment industry continues to see a resurgence of interest in 1990s horror properties, with franchises seeking to capitalize on nostalgia while introducing new stories to modern audiences. The successful execution of Another Ice Cream Man could establish a new franchise for Clint Howard within the horror space. The collaboration with Carmelo Chimera adds a new dynamic to the production, potentially blending Howard's distinctive directorial style with Chimera's experience. Fans will be watching closely to see how the new Ice Cream Man character is developed and what new horrors await in this next chapter.

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As the film moves forward in production, the anticipation among horror enthusiasts continues to grow. The initial teaser and the involvement of key original cast members provide a strong foundation for the project. The delay caused by the 2014 crowdfunding failure has apparently been overcome, allowing the filmmakers to bring their vision to the screen. The release date and further casting announcements will be critical in building momentum for the final product. The horror community remains eager to see how Clint Howard and his team will interpret the iconic premise for a new generation of viewers.