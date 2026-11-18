Clint Howard stars in and directs the sequel to the cult horror film 'Slugs'. Actress PJ Soles joins the cast as the project moves forward with a new creative direction.

The cult status of the 1988 horror film Slugs has led to an unexpected development in the world of independent cinema. Clint Howard is set to star in, and potentially direct, a sequel to the movie that originally struggled at the box office but gained a dedicated following through its Rifftrax commentary version. The original film featured Howard as a frozen treat maker who utilized grotesque ingredients, including bugs and human flesh, in his ice cream creations.

Sequel Production Status Revealed

Actress PJ Soles, who appeared in the original feature, recently confirmed that the sequel is already in active production. She announced the news via an Instagram post filmed in front of a banner that officially verifies the title of the new project. Soles revealed that she has already completed filming her scenes, in which she plays a character referred to simply as a Karen.

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This announcement marks a significant shift from previous attempts to revive the franchise. Howard had previously attempted to fund a sequel through a Kickstarter campaign, which ultimately failed. Subsequent efforts to produce the film independently also faced delays. The current production represents the first concrete progress toward a follow-up since those earlier initiatives stalled.

Change in Creative Leadership

While Clint Howard has long been associated with the project, there are new details regarding the creative team behind the sequel. Howard is now officially credited as a co-director alongside Carmelo Chimera. Chimera is known for directing low-budget horror movies, a genre that aligns with the tone of the original Slugs film.

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The project is also being positioned as part of a new "Clint Howard Horrorverse." This branding suggests that the sequel may serve as a cornerstone for a broader series of projects leveraging Howard's presence in the horror genre. This strategy follows his recent roles in various horror-adjacent productions, aiming to capitalize on his iconic status within the community.

New Characters and Plot Shifts

The sequel will not feature the return of the original antagonist, Gregory Tudor, who was dismembered by ice cream equipment in the first film. Instead, Howard will portray a completely new character. This new protagonist is described as using real blood in his ice cream recipes, continuing the gross-out tradition of the original.

Howard has teased that the new film will feature fewer child characters compared to its predecessor. He has also hinted that the narrative will provide a deeper motivation for the character's gruesome methods. This approach aims to add a layer of understanding to the villainy that was less emphasized in the 1988 release.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

The original Slugs film was made by Paul Norman under the pseudonym Norman Apstein. It remains the only traditional movie feature directed by Norman. The film co-starred Howard, who played a frozen treat maker with disturbing practices. Decades later, the collaboration between Howard and Soles echoes their work in the 1979 film The Evil Dead, where they also appeared together.

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Howard, who is 67 years old, has expressed a desire not to wait another 31 years for a potential third installment. The production of this sequel serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of the original film. Despite its initial commercial failure, the movie has maintained a strong cult presence that continues to drive fan interest and creative revival efforts.