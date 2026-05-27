Clint Eastwood: The Last Legend

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. From portraying Spaghetti Western cowboys and hard-boiled cops to becoming one of Hollywood’s greatest directors, Clint Eastwood has become an enduring cinema icon throughout a 70-year career.

/ Watch Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV From portraying Spaghetti Western cowboys and hard-boiled cops to becoming one of Hollywood’s greatest directors, Clint Eastwood has become an enduring cinema icon throughout a 70-year career.is a portrait of a creative talent still active in his 90s, both in front of and behind the camera.

A portrait of a creative talent still active in his 90s, both in front of and behind the camera, exploring the complexity of the Eastwood myth through iconic films including"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,""Million Dollar Baby,""Mystic River," and"Gran Torino.

"century is palpable in his roles as a TV star, international film star, controversial icon, contested director, and a filmmaker with a capital F.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

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