Discover overlooked Clint Eastwood films like Cry Macho and True Crime. These underperforming box office entries offer deep character studies and genre insights.

Clint Eastwood has built an expansive filmography that includes some of the most successful movies in cinema history, yet many of his lesser-known releases remain highly watchable today. While box office performance is not always a synonym for quality, several of his lower-grossing films are gems that deserve attention, especially now that they are available on streaming platforms. These movies offer a deeper understanding of Eastwood's career, ranging from divisive westerns to intricate crime dramas that do not fit his famous persona.

Divisive Western Cry Macho

Cry Macho presents a polarizing entry in Eastwood's late-career filmography, grossing only $16.5 million at the domestic box office against a reported production cost that required double that amount to break even. The film follows Mike Milo, a former racehorse trainer played by Eastwood, who attempts to reunite a young boy named Rafo with his father in Mexico. Critics have pointed to the film's slower pacing and screenplay as reasons for its mixed reception, though the cinematography and core concept have garnered praise.

Also read Clint Howard Confirms 'Slugs' Sequel in Production

The narrative invites viewers to form their own opinions on the story, which serves as a commentary on masculinity and the western genre. One of the central characters is a rooster named Macho, which adds a unique element to this specific western entry. For fans interested in the evolution of Eastwood's roles and the genre as a whole, Cry Macho provides valuable context despite its financial underperformance.

Investigative Role in True Crime

True Crime, released in 1999, showcases Eastwood in a role distinct from his famous character as Inspector Harry Callahan. He plays Steve Everett, a journalist who discovers that the death row inmate Frank Beechum, whom he is investigating, may be innocent. The plot revolves around Everett's race against time to uncover the truth about the murder of Amy Wilson before Beechum's execution date arrives.

Advertisement

Despite leaning heavily into crime drama tropes, the film offers a compelling mystery that highlights Eastwood's versatility as an actor. The movie earned a domestic box office of $16 million on a $55 million budget, reflecting its mixed critical reception. However, it remains a noteworthy watch for seeing how Eastwood portrays a character who does not play by the rules and operates outside the conventional detective mold.

Bronco Billy as a Personal Favorite

Bronco Billy, a western comedy-drama about a struggling Wild West show, made approximately four times its budget at the box office, yet Eastwood has stated he was not fully content with the result. The film centers on Billy Bronco, a man running a traveling show that keeps the spirit of the old west alive through performances. Eastwood has cited this film as one of his favorites, praising its hopeful underpinning and its departure from the cynicism prevalent in other projects of that era.

In interviews, Eastwood described the film as a fight against the cynicism of the day, acknowledging that it may have been old-fashioned but ultimately good for him. He noted that while he might have continued doing traditional westerns in Italy, there was a time to move on and try something else. This perspective offers insight into his artistic evolution and willingness to explore different genres within his broader career.

Streaming Access and Career Context

The availability of these films on various streaming platforms allows viewers to experience the full breadth of Eastwood's work without the barrier of theatrical release. Films like Cry Macho, True Crime, and Bronco Billy provide essential context for understanding his artistic choices and range beyond his biggest hits. Watching these titles helps build a comprehensive picture of his career, highlighting moments where he experimented with tone, genre, and character depth.

Advertisement

These underperforming entries often contain the purest expressions of Eastwood's directorial vision and acting prowess. By seeking out these movies, audiences can appreciate the nuances of his filmography that are sometimes overshadowed by his blockbuster successes. Each film offers a unique perspective on the themes he has explored throughout his decades in the industry, from the western genre to modern crime narratives.