Climber trapped on Yosemite’s El Capitan for nine days when massive storm hit California

For nine days, Sasha DiGiulian was trapped in a tent dangling from the side of Yosemite’s El Capitan, enduring a relentless winter storm that threatened to derail a climbing feat she had spent year…

Sasha DiGiulian was trapped for nine days in a tent dangling from the side of, enduring a relentless winter storm that threatened to derail a climbing feat she had spent years preparing for.

The 34-year-old was just a few hundred feet from the summit when the weather took a dramatic turn, forcing her to put her ascent on hold and wait out some of the worst November conditions the national park had experienced in decades. Sasha DiGiulian spent nine days in a tent suspended on the side of a mountain in Yosemite after a massive storm derailed her climb.

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DiGiulian endured horrible weather conditions, but was eventually able to resume her climb of El Capitan’s longest route at Yosemite.

“We were 10 days in and 400 feet from the top and sending it climbing — sending means successfully free climbing from the bottom to the top without falling. “Then we got hit with this storm that was the most rain and bad weather that Yosemite had seen in November since 1973,” she toldWhat began as an already grueling expedition quickly became a test of survival and mental endurance as DiGiulian found herself battling heavy rain, powerful winds, thunder, lightning, hail, snow and ice.

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With no way to continue climbing safely, she took shelter in a small tent secured to the vertical rock face, where she would spend the next nine days waiting for the storm to pass.

“When it was spending nine days through a winter storm hunkered in a vertical cliff face tent, you’re in a portal edge, which is a four-foot by six-foot contraption suspended on the side of a wall. “The sacrifice of not being comfortable and being out of my element is a part of that journey of seeing what I’m capable of and being in this arena of climbing and pushing myself,” DiGiulian said.

DiGiulian said that part of what helped her maintain her mental state were visualization and breathing exercises. Instagram/@sashadigiulianShe explained that her determination “comes from wanting to see if I’m capable of doing a climb that I’ve trained for and prepared for and visualized. ” Returning to the ground would have meant potentially postponing her attempt for another year, something she was unwilling to do after investing so much time in the challenge.

“It was like nine days of hunkering down in this tent to wait for the possibility to see if I can do it versus going down out of the storm and giving up and then needing to wait another year for the next season,” she said about the moment the storm arrived. But life inside the tiny shelter wasn’t easy.

DiGiulian improvised a way to relieve herself by cutting a makeshift urinal out of an empty gallon water container, allowing her to avoid venturing outside the tent as much as possible. Keeping herself warm and dry also became a daily challenge, particularly as moisture seeped into her clothing. Her limited supplies included a Kindle, which allowed her to read several books while waiting for the weather to improve.

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She also used a Jetboil stove to heat water and survived on freeze-dried meals and Send bars, protein bars produced by a company she founded. Instagram/@sashadigiulianYet the physical discomfort was only part of the ordeal. DiGiulian described the prolonged isolation and inactivity as “really hard mentally,” especially for someone accustomed to constantly moving and pushing her physical limits.

“I’m not someone who likes to sit still. Sitting still is like going into a zen monk status,” she said. To keep herself focused, she relied on breathing exercises, visualization and the mental discipline she had developed throughout her climbing career. Eventually, after nine days of being confined to the tent, the storm finally subsided, giving DiGiulian the opportunity she had been waiting for.

She resumed her ascent and successfully reached the summit, making history as the first woman to free climb the longest route on El Capitan. Looking back on the moment she finally stood atop El Capitan, she described experiencing “a deep, deep personal feeling of satisfaction. ” And despite everything she endured, DiGiulian has no plans to stop seeking out new climbing challenges.

Sasha DiGiulian spent nine days in a tent suspended on the side of a mountain in Yosemite after a massive storm derailed her climb. DiGiulian endured horrible weather conditions, but was eventually able to resume her climb of El Capitan's longest route at Yosemite. DiGiulian said that part of what helped her maintain her mental state were visualization and breathing exercises. Instagram/@sashadigiulianInstagram/@sashadigiulian