Climber dies on Llaima volcano after plunging 2,000ft to the ground on her 42nd birthday, post on social media

A climber died while descending down one of Chile's most active volcanoes. A school governor posted a message on her social media account a few hours before, expressing uncertainty and excitement for the climb.

A climber has died after plunging 2,000ft to her death down a volcano on her 42nd birthday. In a post on social media the day before her tragedy, Ingrid Daniela Vera Figueroa, a mother of two and a school governor , expressed her excitement for ascending the Llaima volcano, mentioning 'uncertainty' but also a 'little uncertainty' about what could happen.

She was climbing with a group of friends. Rescuers faced severe weather, strong winds preventing an immediate helicopter rescue. A joint operation involving Conaf and other authorities retrieved her body. The school where Ingrid worked described her as a 'responsible, kind, committed' mother.

Volcán Llaima, one of Chile's most active volcanoes, encourages registering with authorities and adhering to safety measures





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Volcán Llaima Chile Hiking Drowning In The Pyrenees Incident Personal Message On Social Media Police Survivor Group Of Friends School Governor Ice Pick

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