Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks in Turkey are working an extra day in an attempt to reach a final agreement to address global warming

Climate negotiations at COP31 in Turkey went into overtime Saturday, but hopes were slim for an agreement with concrete plans to curb fossil fuel use.

Climate-vulnerable nations and advocacy groups condemned the talks’ lack of progress and called for more support. The United States did not send an official delegation. Work crews boxed up the venue for this year’s United Nations climate talks in Turkey, as negotiators went into overtime Saturday in an attempt to reach a final agreement on global warming. But hopes are slim that additional discussions will produce concrete plans to slash fossil fuel use.

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The added day of talks came as the two-week annual summit, COP31, drew strong condemnation for failing to mention fossil fuels in a draft of the final agreement. The document is meant to address how the world will deal with climate change, which drives heat waves, floods and other disasters. To avert the most catastrophic effects of warming, experts said the world needs to urgently and drastically cut emissions from the use of coal, oil and gas.

In a letter sent Saturday to this year’s co-hosts, Turkey and Australia, 100 civil society groups warned that they were “on course to preside over one of the most disappointing COPs” the U.N. has ever held. The letter stated there were only hours left “to save this COP from becoming a low point of three decades of climate negotiations.

” In the lead-up to these talks, the U.N. announced that the world would probably blow past the 2015 Paris agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit — above preindustrial temperatures.

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“No one knows what is happening behind closed doors, or what the outcome of COP31 will be,” said Teresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice at ActionAid International. Inside an area of the COP31 venue known as the pavilions, where countries showcased innovations and hosted panels, workers were seen packing up electronics and boxing up belongings Saturday.

The hallways, previously bustling with tens of thousands of participants, stood largely empty, with only a handful of security guards seen taking photos by deserted pavilions.

“COP31 is in a bleak overtime, with dwindling food and water, and no sign of any progress since the alarmingly underwhelming texts we saw earlier,” said Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who is at the venue in the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya. Earlier during the summit, the nonprofit Climate Action Tracker warned that progress on slowing global warming has stalled for the last five years, even as disasters — including this year’s heat waves in Europe and flooding in Nepal — become more deadly.

Countries most vulnerable to climate change, including small island nations whose lands are battered by rising seas, also say wealthy nations that caused the climate crisis must contribute more to U.N. funds to help them recover from disasters and adapt to a warmer world.

“Every year there seems to be a greater discontent, a mistrust and frustration for civil society, Indigenous people and countries that are more climate vulnerable,” said Tuvalu’s Minister of Environment Maina Talia during a Saturday news conference. “I am still holding the line, trying to be very optimistic until we see the text,” he said.

The United States, a major polluter and the world’s largest economy, did not participate directly in this year’s talks, which were the 31st meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. On Friday, a protester wearing a red noose around his neck and a vest emblazoned with the slogan “You are killing the future” interrupted official proceedings by clambering onto a table and shouting: “You take out fossil fuels. You killed 1.5.

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There is no money. Just kill me now. The Global South cannot wait. ” The Global South has become an unofficial geographical term in recent years, though it often refers to developing countries in general.

As the protester was escorted out by security, he shouted: “You keep doing nothing at all. Nothing at all. Kill me now. Kill me now.

” The demonstration interrupted Turkey’s minister of environment and COP31 co-president Murat Kurum, who said, “Let’s try to maintain the peace in the room,” before continuing with his scheduled remarks.

“Yesterday, of course, this place was buzzing, and today it’s nearly empty. But all the key negotiators are here, civil society is here, watching the negotiations,” said Harjeet Singh, a strategic advisor to the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, who has attended 18 climate summits.

“We are still stuck with many, many disagreements, and nobody knows how long this will go on,” he said. Fraser, Borenstein, Delgado, Arasu and Milko write for the Associated Press. Borenstein reported from Kensington, Md. ; Delgado from Bangkok; Arasu from Bengaluru, India; and Milko from Islamabad.

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