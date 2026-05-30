Climate scientists drop worst-case warming scenario, but say it's not entirely good news

Modest gains in renewable energy have made the most catastrophic climate outcome implausible, but scientists warn the world is still on track to blow past the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree goal.

Climate scientists are retiring a worst-case global warming scenario that has guided research and policy for more than a decade, saying modest gains in the fight against climate change have made the most catastrophic outcome implausible — but experts warn the picture is still far from rosy.

A new report shows that increasing use of renewable energy has lowered the ceiling on future carbon pollution projections, making the most extreme warming scenario no longer plausible. However, scientists say the gains have not come fast enough to meet the international climate goal set in 2015.

Dr. Max Boykoff, a professor in the Environmental Studies department at the University of Colorado Boulder and a Fellow in the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, said the pledges countries made in the 2015 Paris Agreement appear to be working — with some notable exceptions.

"It is potentially seen as a good news story. That the commitments in the Paris agreement, barring the United States and a few other countries, put us on a path where it's more likely that we're actually going to be reducing admissions more rapidly, more capably than that scenario suggests," Boykoff said. But Boykoff was clear that the news is not entirely positive.

"As things continue it's not an entirely good news story. It's just not quite as bad as we once thought it could be," Boykoff said. The Paris Agreement set a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, or the mid-1800s. Scientists now say that even their best-case scenario shoots past that benchmark.

Researchers have proposed a new list of seven plausible carbon pollution scenarios for the future, pushing aside the extreme projections on either end that have long anchored climate policy. The updated worst-case scenario projects end-of-the-century warming of about 3.5 degrees Celsius — a full degree Celsius less than the old worst-case scenario, which projected 4.5 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100.

That older scenario, known as RCP8.5, was based on a coal-heavy energy future that scientists now say is out of date.

"It was never a likely case. It was basically, given the underlying studies in the literature at that time, a plausible higher bound of what possible emissions could look like. This is very different than if you would ask the question, what is now the most likely scenario," said Keywan Riahi, director of the Energy, Climate and Environment Program at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Austria and lead author of the 2011 study that introduced the scenario.

Riahi called the shift a success story, noting that"in the last 10 years or the last 15 years, the cost of renewables, particularly solar and wind, have fallen by almost 90%.

" The updated best-case scenario is a couple tenths of a degree Celsius warmer than previously projected, squeezing past the Paris goal, said climate scientist Detlef Van Vuuren of Utrecht University, lead author of a recent study laying out the new scenarios. "There is kind of a narrowing of the futures.

It cannot be as bad as we thought, but it cannot be as good as we hoped," said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. A"middle" scenario projects warming of 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the century — roughly the path the world is currently on, scientists said. The world is now about 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

Even tenths of a degree of warming cause problems for Earth's ecosystems, as species die off, fresh water becomes more scarce and extreme weather events such as flooding and heat waves intensify. Because carbon pollution keeps rising globally and stays in the atmosphere for about a century, the best-case scenario is for warming to shoot past the 1.5-degree mark, peak at 1.7 degrees Celsius for as long as 70 years, and eventually come back down below 1.5 degrees if technology can be developed to remove massive amounts of carbon from the air, said nine of the 10 scientists interviewed for the study.

The world is warming at a pace of a tenth of a degree Celsius every five years.

"This is just physics," said climate scientist Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, a policy institute. "We're losing the ability to limit warming even by two degrees without strong action and people need to be aware of that and be aware that it's a political failure. It's not an act of God or anything. It is just because politicians in many places are not acting fast enough.

" Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, co-author of a U.N. science report detailing the harms of exceeding 1.5 degrees of warming, said the stakes are high for vulnerable communities. "There's a lot of implications for, you know, not being able to meet the 1.5. And, of course, the people who will suffer the most are on the small island developing states," Mahowald said.

"Some of them will go underwater. " American Enterprise Institute's Roger Pielke Jr. said changes to the highest-end scenario matter because it was long presented as a likely future. Thousands of scientific studies have been based on RCP8.5, even though research had already shown it to be improbable.

"It was always presented as where we were headed absent explicit climate policy," even though it was based on out-of-date and incorrect coal-heavy energy theories, Pielke said in an email. President Donald Trump responded to the news on social media, writing:"GOOD RIDDANCE! After 15 years of Dumocrats promising that 'Climate Change' is going to destroy the Planet, the United Nations TOP Climate Committee just admitted that its own projections were WRONG! WRONG!

WRONG!

" Van Vuuren pushed back on that characterization. "The risks of climate change have not disappeared," Van Vuuren said. "The good news is that we did not follow the most dramatic emission pathway.

However, we are still heading towards a future with significant climate impacts; a future we should avoid.

" Scientists also cautioned that the new scenarios only account for emissions from burning fossil fuels — the factor humans can control. Natural climate feedbacks, which humans cannot control, could add another half a degree Celsius of warming on top of emissions-driven projections. Those feedbacks include the release of heat-trapping carbon stored in the world's oceans, forested areas and the Amazon, along with changes to ocean currents and cloud reflectivity.

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement when he took office for the second time. The U.S., Iran, Libya and Yemen are now the only countries not abiding by the climate pledge. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Denver's Cool Homes program brings free A/C to vulnerable residents DIA international flights could be halted under floated DHS plan Kindergartners surprised with free bikes funded by DPS climate grant As pool season begins, Denver officials warn of unlicensed pools Lyons hits housing goal, pushes for hotel and more trails Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Parish Agreement RCP 8.5 Climate Scientists Global Warming Renewable Energy Worst-Case Scenario

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLBPA Proposes New Collective Bargaining AgreementThe Major League Baseball Players Association has made its first move towards negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with the league's owners, but the proposal has been met with skepticism.

Read more »

Bitcoin price news: BTC again lower as traditional markets gain on report of imminent peace agreementU.S. stocks and bonds, and the oil market are reacting positively to yet another purported peace agreement, but crypto markets remain under heavy pressure.

Read more »

US and Iran negotiators reach ‘tentative’ agreement to extend cease-fire — pending Trump’s sign-offThat agreement held that the US would withdraw all its forces from around Iran and drop its naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring non-m…

Read more »

Big Oil Celebrates Profits as Communities Suffer Climate Damage; It's Time for a Climate SuperfundAmid high gas prices and record oil industry profits, a medical expert turned advocate argues that fossil fuel companies must pay for climate harm through a Massachusetts Climate Superfund Act, highlighting public health crises and the need for resilient infrastructure.

Read more »