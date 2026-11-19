This article explores the critical connection between climate justice, environmental extraction, and the safety of Native communities. It highlights how lithium mining and colonial policies contribute to health crises and violence against Indigenous women, urging for self-determination and legal protections.

As the world convenes for COP31 and honors Native Heritage Month, a profound connection is emerging between environmental stewardship and the protection of Indigenous bodies. This perspective, rooted in ancestral wisdom, asserts that the health of the land and the safety of its people are inseparable. The destruction wrought by extractive industries and government policies has historically targeted both the earth and the physical well-being of Native communities, creating a cycle of harm that demands urgent global attention.

The Inseparable Link Between Body and Land

The relationship between Indigenous peoples and their territory is not merely economic or spiritual; it is embodied. Our physical forms carry the stories of our ancestors and our ongoing connection to the water, soil, and each other. When the land suffers from pollution and degradation, the people suffer in kind. This holistic view challenges the colonial notion that nature and humanity are distinct entities. Instead, it posits that violence inflicted upon the environment is intimately tied to violence inflicted upon human bodies, particularly those of marginalized groups.

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Environmental Racism and Lithium Extraction

The strategic targeting of Indigenous lands for resource extraction reveals a deliberate effort to eliminate Native presence and gain access to valuable minerals. Research indicates that an estimated 79% of all known US lithium reserves lie within 35 miles of Tribal reservations. This proximity has led to significant restrictions on Tribal Nations' access to traditional foods, medicines, and sacred sites. Furthermore, the chemical hazards associated with lithium and uranium mining have created severe health concerns, including reproductive system damage, infertility, and high toxin levels in breast milk. These environmental injustices represent a cruel and intentional attack on the next generation, disrupting the continuity of Indigenous life and culture.

Violence Against Native Women and Girls

The correlation between extractive industries and violence against Native women is stark and well-documented. Sexual violence is the third leading cause of death among Indigenous women ages 10-24, with some reservations reporting murder rates exceeding national averages. The influx of non-Indigenous, predominantly male workers into areas surrounding mining projects has been linked to a rise in violent crimes. This phenomenon is not incidental but rather a direct result of settler colonial tactics that seek to control land through the oppression of its people. The temporary housing constructed for these workers often facilitates an environment where violence against Native women and girls thrives, further eroding community safety and well-being.

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Demands for Legal Protections and Self-Determination

To address these intersecting crises, there is an urgent call for the United States to codify Indigenous rights into domestic law. The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples affirms the right to self-determination, including the power to give or withhold consent to projects affecting their land. However, the US government has yet to fully embrace these principles. Tribal authorities require increased funding for rape kits, flexible resources for shelters, and enhanced jurisdiction for Tribal Courts to effectively protect their citizens. Without confronting its history of settler violence and providing adequate resources, the US cannot fulfill its human rights obligations to Indigenous peoples.

Global Climate Leadership and Local Accountability

As global climate leaders return from COP31, the focus must shift from abstract environmental targets to the tangible impacts of green energy transitions on vulnerable communities. The pursuit of a sustainable future cannot come at the cost of Native bodies and sovereignty. True climate justice requires protecting Indigenous lands from unchecked extraction and ensuring the safety of all community members. By centering the voices of those most affected, we can build a more equitable and accountable approach to environmental policy. This Native Heritage Month serves as a reminder that the struggle for land and the struggle for bodily autonomy are one and the same.