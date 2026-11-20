A mute girl displaced from Myanmar by climate disaster anchors Praveen Morchhale's drama in the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

is taking “The River Without a Bridge,” a family drama about a young girl uprooted by a climate disaster, to the Co-Production Market at Told in the Assamese, Bangla, Burmese and Hindi languages, the film follows 7-year-old Aliya, who hasn’t spoken since the disaster forced her family out of Myanmar.

Now living without papers in northeastern India, Aliya and her family struggle to survive and find a place to belong. As their circumstances deteriorate, she finds solace in nature. Disney Inks Deal With Creator Zach King for 'Illusion Shorts' Inspired by Mouse House's Movies and Experiences“I keep coming back to ordinary people nobody listens to. Climate change is pushing families out of their homes, and the suffering does not stop at the border.

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I wanted to show that through a child who can’t speak but notices everything. Aliya wants to be a tree because trees have roots and nobody asks where they’re from,” Morchhale tellsMorchhale’s previous films include “Walking With the Wind” , “Widow of Silence” and “White Snow” . His upcoming projects include “Floating Flowers,” about an Indian man and a 6-year-old American girl stranded at sea during the 2004 tsunami.

The film has Pranjali Morchhale of Barefoot Pictures and Anja Wedell of Rokland Film on board as producers. With $125,000 of its $495,000 budget raised, the project is seeking additional co-production partners and financing.

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“Praveen writes about a painful, current subject with great care. Putting a seven-year-old at the center makes climate displacement personal. The film is beautiful to look at without turning sentimental. There’s an image at the very end of the film that has stayed with us long after reading the script,” the producers say.

Pranjali co-founded Barefoot Pictures and produced “Walking With the Wind” and “Widow of Silence. ” Wedell previously worked with X-Filme Creative Pool and Czar Film before establishing Rokland Film in 2025. Her credits include “Bikini Moon,” “New Money” and “Naked Animals” . With the screenplay in advanced development, the team plans to shoot in 2028.

“We want to meet co-producers and sales agents who believe in the film. The goal is a major festival premiere, and enough visibility to reach audiences worldwide,” say the producers.

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