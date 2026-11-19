New data reveals climate change could alter tourism in 62 percent of destinations by 2050. Mediterranean and Nordic regions face divergent impacts as weather patterns shift globally.

Climate change poses a severe threat to the global tourism industry, with new data indicating that extreme weather could fundamentally alter holiday patterns for millions of travelers. A comprehensive report titled Destination Climate RiskScan, published on November 18 coinciding with the start of the COP31 climate conference, warns that popular tourist hubs are being squeezed by rising temperatures and unpredictable seasonal shifts.

Global Destination Impact By 2050

The Destination Climate RiskScan study, developed collaboratively by Travel Forward, Risklayer, and the Centre of Expertise Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (CELTH), analyzed emerging climate pressures across 2,588 subnational destinations in 263 countries and territories. Under a high-emissions scenario, the findings project that tourism in 62 percent of these holiday destinations could be fundamentally altered by as early as 2050. Even if the world manages to maintain moderate emissions, 36 percent of destinations would still face significant disruptions to their seasonal tourism operations.

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Shifts In Beach And Skiing Seasons

The report highlights drastic changes in the months suitable for specific activities, challenging long-held assumptions about where and when tourists can visit. In Southeast Asia, the number of months allowing beach and water activities could plummet from eight in 2010 to just three by 2080 under high emissions. Similarly, the Caribbean may see its suitable window drop from ten months to six. For winter sports, natural skiing months could fall from two in 2010 to none by 2080, or less than one month even under moderate emission scenarios.

Mediterranean Heat Versus Nordic Gains

Popular Mediterranean destinations such as Greece, Spain, and Italy face the loss of two months of sightseeing conditions due to increasingly unfavorable weather. While this negative outlook contrasts with potential gains in Northern Europe, the study notes that improved conditions for some Nordic countries do not necessarily equate to lower overall climate risk or improved competitiveness for those regions. Specifically, under moderate emissions, 75 percent of destinations in Nordic countries could experience improved tourism conditions, potentially offering up to 20 extra days suitable for swimming by 2080.

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Strategic Adaptation For Industry Leaders

Jeremy Sampson, the chief executive of Travel Forward, emphasized that tourism businesses can no longer plan for a climate that no longer exists. He stated that these findings challenge basic assumptions about where and how tourism can thrive, urging a shift in strategy. Sampson argued that destinations must look beyond protecting individual hotels and attractions to ensure the resilience of entire communities and economies. This requires making difficult choices about investment, adaptation, and fundamental changes to business models.

Future Viability And Business Adjustments

The report explicitly distinguishes between changing climatic suitability and predictions of visitor demand, noting that commercial viability is not guaranteed even if weather conditions improve. Tourism businesses in affected areas will likely be forced to adapt their offerings to align with new seasonal realities. The data serves as a critical warning that infrastructure and employment structures, which are currently organized around traditional seasonal patterns, must evolve to survive the shifting climate pressures of the coming decades.