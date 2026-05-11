Climate Change Threatens Deadly Rodent-Borne Diseases in South America

The article discusses the potential impact of climate change on the spread of rodent-borne diseases in South America, specifically focusing on hantaviruses and arenaviruses. It highlights that rising temperatures and altered rainfall patterns could alter the geographical distribution of susceptible rodents, thereby increasing the risk of transmission to humans. The article also cautions about the potential for human activities, such as agriculture and urbanization, to further exacerbate the issue. Computer simulations have been used to predict future transmission risks, and it is recommended that further research be done to study both long-term and short-term climate disruptions in relation to disease risk.

Warming temperatures and shifts in rainfall patterns could push some South American rodents to settle in new regions, posing a potential risk for deadly outbreaks of rodent-borne diseases among people in areas not previously at risk.

Among the pathogens transmitted by rodents to humans are hantaviruses and arenaviruses, both of which can cause severe hemorrhagic fevers with high mortality rates. Climate change is exacerbating the risk, as it drives shifts in rodent populations and habitat suitability for them, potentially leading to the expansion of these diseases to new areas. Researchers have run computer simulations incorporating climate projections, population density, and rodent habitat suitability to predict future transmission risks.

These risk maps could guide the establishment of studies to verify the presence or absence of these species and provide a better understanding of the impact of climate change on the transmission of these diseases





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Rodent-Borne Diseases Hantaviruses Arenaviruses Climate Change Shift In Suitable Habitat Susceptible Rodents

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