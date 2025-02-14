Climate Change Threatens Chocolate Supply as West Africa Faces Record Heat

A new study reveals that climate change is driving hotter temperatures in West Africa, particularly impacting the world's biggest cocoa producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana. This excessive heat threatens cocoa harvests, leading to higher prices and raising concerns about the future of chocolate.

Climate change, driven primarily by the burning of fossil fuels, is causing hotter temperatures to become more frequent in West Africa , jeopardizing the world's chocolate supply. A recent study by Climate Central found that excessive heat, particularly in Ivory Coast and Ghana , the two biggest cacao producers, has added an extra three weeks of temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) during the main growing season.

This prolonged exposure to extreme heat can significantly reduce the quantity and quality of cocoa harvests, contributing to the record-high prices seen in recent months.The study, which used observational data from 44 cacao-producing areas in West Africa and computer models, compared current temperatures with a counterfactual scenario without climate change. It revealed that last year, the hottest year globally on record, climate change drove temperatures above 32C on at least 42 days across two-thirds of the analyzed areas.While climate change is a major factor, other challenges, including mealybug infestations, fluctuating rainfall patterns, smuggling, and illegal mining, are also impacting cacao production and driving up prices. A separate report by Christian Aid highlights the vulnerability of chocolate and cacao farmers to extreme weather events driven by global warming. The UK charity observed a shift from extreme rainfall and spoiled crops during the dry season in 2023 to drought in 2024, emphasizing the precarious situation faced by these communities. The price of cocoa has soared since late 2023 on both the London and New York markets, reaching above $10,000 a tonne on Wednesday. This price escalation has prompted chocolate manufacturers like Lindt & Spruengli to raise prices to offset their increasing cocoa costs. The impact of climate change on cocoa production extends beyond economic concerns. Dr. Narcisa Pricope, a professor at Mississippi State University, has warned that the crop faces an 'existential threat' due to increasingly dry conditions in cacao-producing regions. Her research, conducted as part of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, found that more than three-quarters of Earth's landmass has become drier over the past 30 years, largely driven by greenhouse gas emissions. She emphasizes that addressing this aridity requires collective action to preserve the planet's ability to sustain life





Climate Change Cocoa Chocolate West Africa Ivory Coast Ghana Heatwave Agriculture Food Security Sustainability

