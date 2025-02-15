Climate Change Threatens California's Iconic Fisheries

A new study highlights the vulnerability of key marine species to climate change, emphasizing the need for climate-ready fisheries management strategies.

A new study has revealed that certain marine species inhabiting California's coastal waters are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Dungeness crab, Pacific herring, and red abalone stand out as species facing significant threats from rising ocean temperatures, acidification, and deoxygenation.

The research, led by UC Santa Cruz scientists in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), NOAA fisheries scientists, The Nature Conservancy, and the California Ocean Protection Council, aims to guide the development of climate-resilient fisheries management strategies. The study, published in PLOS Climate, assessed the sensitivity and exposure of 34 fish and invertebrate species to projected changes in ocean conditions over two time periods: 2030-2060 and 2070-2100. The findings highlight the urgency for adaptation measures in the face of a changing marine environment.\The study categorizes species into four vulnerability levels: blue (least vulnerable), yellow, orange, and red (most vulnerable). Red abalone, as benthic (bottom-dwelling) creatures with limited mobility and high susceptibility to marine heatwaves, are classified as highly vulnerable. Over the long term, as the effects of ocean acidification, sea level rise, and other stressors intensify, additional species like Pacific herring, Dungeness crab, Pismo clam, and pink shrimp also fall into the red category. Important commercial fisheries like market squid and California spiny lobster are also flagged as vulnerable, with potential shifts in their distribution and abundance.\The economic and cultural significance of these fisheries cannot be understated. The Dungeness crab fishery, for example, contributes an average of over $45 million dollars annually to local and regional economies. Other vulnerable fisheries, such as the recreational red abalone fishery, have already experienced significant declines, with the fishery closed since 2018. The study emphasizes the need for locally relevant assessments and underscores the importance of integrating climate change considerations into fisheries management and research priorities. The researchers hope that their findings will inform decision-making and guide efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of California's valuable marine resources





