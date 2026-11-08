Kellogg's blamed 'changing weather patterns' driven by climate change for removing rice grains in Rice Krispies sold in the UK.

The classic puffed rice foodstuff now no longer contain actual rice grains, at least in UK and European markets, the manufacturer Kellogg’s. It will now use rice flour and corn flour, which aside from gustatory concerns, will result in it being noticeably quieter than it used to be.

Kellogg’s, in the face of complaints online, insists that retaining the original sound was a “huge focus. ” It’s yet another example of the corporate cost-cutting putrefaction we’ve come to expect — and the reason for it is grim: climate change.that the reformulation will help “maintain consistent quality at a time when changing weather conditions are affecting the quality and availability of some of the rice and grains used in our cereals.

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”Scientists say that the impacts of the weather event, which is on track to be the most powerful of its kind in recorded history, has been exacerbated by climate change. The “changing weather patterns” referred to by the Kellogg’s spokesperson was an understatement. El Niño is characterized by warming ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific.

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This kicks off a chain reaction that causes formidable storms and rainfall in the Americas while severely disrupting rainfall patterns and bringing devastating droughts across Asia. , while the US Department of Agriculture is forecasting a decline in global rice production for the first time in over a decade. In the grand scheme of things, a cereal reformulation sounds like a trivial casualty in the face of an unfolding climate crisis. But it’s just one of many more to come.