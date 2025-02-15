Climate Change Fuels Global Coffee Crisis, Threatening to Raise Prices for Consumers

Rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns linked to climate change are impacting coffee bean supplies globally, leading to a surge in prices. Experts warn that consumers can expect to pay more for their favorite cup of joe as the effects of climate change continue to intensify.

Disruptive weather patterns, increasingly linked to climate change , are having a significant impact on coffee bean supplies, raising concerns among industry experts about a potential price surge for consumers. The benchmark that sets the global price of arabica coffee has more than doubled over the past year, with 25% of that increase occurring since the start of 2025. For the first time, one pound of arabica coffee costs over $4 on commodity markets.

Bank of America analysts warn that retail coffee prices are expected to continue rising, despite signs of price fatigue among consumers. This trend is fueled by higher temperatures and rainfall levels disrupting cacao yields in West Africa. In key coffee-growing regions across South and Central America, Southeast Asia, and East Africa, average temperatures are climbing, and precipitation patterns are shifting. These changes are leading to longer and more intense droughts in some areas while simultaneously increasing the frequency of extreme flooding events in others.These climate impacts can also increase the prevalence of diseases in coffee crops, further reducing overall yields for farmers. Studies have shown that the arabica bean, which accounts for the majority of global coffee production, is particularly vulnerable to these climate-related stresses. As long-term climate change continues, these extreme weather events are more likely to occur, leading to greater losses in coffee yields and increased volatility in coffee production. Jeffrey Sachs, a sustainable economist at Columbia University, explains that these factors are likely to contribute to a pronounced rise in retail coffee prices during the first quarter of 2025. He anticipates major food companies, such as J.M. Smucker and Keurig Dr Pepper, to pass on at least some of these increased costs to consumers.While higher coffee prices on commodity markets haven't yet fully translated into consumers' cups, federal data released in January 2025 shows a slight increase in overall coffee prices compared to December 2024. However, instant coffee prices have surged significantly, rising 7.1% year-over-year and 4.4% just from December to January. Drip coffee prices have been steadily increasing since 2021, from $0.12 per cup to an estimated $0.18 at the start of 2025. Similarly, coffee pods have also experienced consistent price increases, rising from $0.50 per cup in 2021 to $0.55 in early 2025. Major roasters like Starbucks have reassured investors about their strategies for managing global price spikes. Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri recently told shareholders that the company's year-over-year coffee price impact has been minimal. Sachs, however, predicts that coffee prices will remain high in the coming months and that climate change is likely to cause further disruptions to global food supplies over the next decade. He emphasizes the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in agricultural resilience systems to mitigate these accelerating risks.





