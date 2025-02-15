Climate Change Fuels Coffee Crisis, Driving Up Prices and Threatening Supplies

Disruptive weather patterns linked to climate change are causing a shortage of coffee beans, pushing up prices at both the wholesale and retail levels. The impact is being felt globally, with key coffee-growing regions facing extreme temperatures, droughts, and floods, all of which are contributing to lower yields for farmers. Industry experts warn that this trend will continue unless significant action is taken to address climate change and invest in more resilient agricultural practices.

Analysts at Bank of America warn that retail coffee prices are poised to continue their upward climb, even as consumers show signs of becoming weary of the rising costs. This trend is exacerbated by climate change-induced weather extremes that are affecting key coffee-growing regions throughout the world. In South and Central America, Southeast Asia, and East Africa, average temperatures are on the rise, and precipitation patterns are becoming increasingly erratic. Some areas are experiencing prolonged and intense droughts, while others are facing more frequent and severe floods. These volatile weather conditions directly impact coffee yields, making it more challenging for farmers to produce enough beans to meet global demand.The impact of climate change on coffee production extends beyond just changes in temperature and rainfall. Studies have shown that warmer temperatures can increase the prevalence of diseases in coffee crops, further reducing overall yields. As the long-term climate continues to shift, these extreme weather events are more likely to occur, leading to significant losses in coffee production and increased volatility in the coffee market. Jeffrey Sachs, a sustainable economist at Columbia University, highlights this growing concern, stating, 'As the long-term climate changes, these weather conditions are far more likely to hit extremes and cause losses in coffee yields as well as volatility to coffee production.'The Bank of America analysts predict a 'pronounced' increase in retail coffee prices during the first quarter of this year. They anticipate major food companies, such as J.M. Smucker (known for brands like Folgers) and Keurig Dr Pepper (which sells Lavazza coffee), to pass on at least some of these increased costs to consumers. Although higher coffee prices on commodity markets haven't yet fully translated into higher prices at the retail level, there are signs that this trend is beginning to take hold. Federal data shows that prices for coffee in all its forms remained relatively stable from December to January, but instant coffee prices surged 7.1% last month compared to a year earlier, and 4.4% just from December to January. Drip coffee prices have been steadily rising since 2021, and single-serve coffee pods, commonly used in Keurig machines, have also seen consistent price increases.Major coffee roasters, like Starbucks, are attempting to reassure investors about their strategies for managing these global price spikes. Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri recently assured shareholders that the company's year-over-year coffee price impact was minimal. Sachs, however, anticipates that coffee prices will remain high in the coming months and warns that climate change is likely to cause more significant disruptions to global food supplies over the next decade. He emphasizes the urgent need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in agricultural resilience systems to mitigate these escalating risks





