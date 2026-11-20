Advocates warn that the initial COP31 draft ignores fossil fuel production, urging Panama and allies to insist on a funded phase-out to protect frontline communities.

Kumi Naidoo has issued a stark warning to global leaders attending the COP31 UN Climate Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, declaring that the current draft text abandons critical climate commitments and demands immediate government intervention. The former Greenpeace International executive director expressed deep sadness and disbelief at the negotiations unfolding on the sidelines of the venue on November 20, 2026. He emphasized that time remains to alter the trajectory of these talks if nations choose courage over compromise.

The core of the controversy centers on the latest draft, which completely omits any commitment to phase out fossil fuel production. Naidoo noted that Panama is right to draw a firm line, stating that the nation should formally object if the final text lacks a pledge for a fast, fair, and funded phase-out. He explicitly called on other governments to stand with Panama in taking this position against the continued expansion of the energy sector.

Also read COP31 Draft Removes Fossil Fuel Transition Language Amid Global Outrage

Compounding the exclusion of production limits is the disappearance of the proposed commitment on adaptation finance from the document. Naidoo questioned how countries are expected to deliver on their climate obligations without adequate funding mechanisms. He argued that electrification goals are rendered meaningless if there is no guarantee that the new energy infrastructure will be powered by renewable sources rather than continued fossil fuel use.

Nepal is reportedly being pushed to the point of walking out of the negotiations as powerful nations ignore the devastation recently experienced by its people. The sentiment among activists mirrors the frustration of an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting that produces a statement never mentioning alcohol, while the alcohol industry attends as the largest delegation to shape the outcome. This dynamic highlights the disproportionate influence of the fossil fuel lobby over the negotiation process.

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The consequences of vague promises are already being felt by communities losing their homes, livelihoods, and lives to extreme weather events. Entire countries are fighting for survival while vulnerable populations struggle to hold on to places that have sustained their cultures for generations. Naidoo described this system as climate apartheid, where those who contributed least to the crisis suffer its worst consequences while responsible actors protect profits.

We are currently on course to exceed 1.5°C of long-term warming, with every fraction of a degree increasing the risk to human life. Naidoo asked how governments can claim to defend the 1.5°C goal while refusing to confront the continued production of the fuels pushing the planet beyond it. He stressed that history will judge these talks by whose lives were protected and whose future was sacrificed in the process.

Naidoo called on the governments that previously committed to standing with frontline communities in Santa Marta to speak up now. He urged allies to come in early, raise their voices, and support the countries holding the line against the fossil fuel industry. The fight, he stated, is owed to the people already living through the crisis and to young people whose futures are being decided in these rooms.

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, led by Naidoo, continues to advocate for a just transition that does not leave vulnerable populations behind. The initiative seeks to ensure that the global response to climate change prioritizes human dignity and survival over corporate interests. Activists emphasize that locking in more harm for future generations is an unacceptable outcome of these negotiations.

Indigenous science and the experiences of frontline communities should drive the negotiations, yet the current draft reflects a retreat from these principles. The absence of clear language on production caps and finance leaves many nations feeling betrayed by the process. The call to action is clear: governments must insert robust language to name the problem and demand accountability.

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The window to change the outcome of COP31 is closing, but it has not yet shut. Naidoo's intervention serves as a rallying cry for those still willing to fight for a meaningful agreement. The world is watching to see if leaders will prioritize the survival of the most vulnerable or the profits of the fossil fuel industry. The decision made in Antalya will define the climate trajectory for decades to come.

Communities across the globe are waiting to see if their voices will finally be heard in the negotiation halls. The stakes have never been higher, with the potential for irreversible damage looming large. The demand for a funded and fair phase-out remains the central point of contention. Without it, the promise of a sustainable future remains out of reach for many.

The international community must now decide whether to uphold the commitments made in previous agreements or to abandon them entirely. The path forward requires bold action and unwavering commitment to justice. The people of Panama, Nepal, and countless other frontline nations are depending on this moment. Their survival hangs in the balance.

Naidoo's message is a plea for humanity to come together in the face of a shared threat. It is a reminder that the choices made today will shape the world for generations to inherit. The time for half-measures and vague promises is over. The world demands real change that addresses the root causes of the climate crisis.

As the negotiations continue in Antalya, the pressure on governments to act responsibly is mounting. The failure to include fossil fuel phase-out language would be a historic betrayal of trust. The global community is holding its breath, waiting to see if leaders will rise to the occasion. The outcome will determine the fate of our planet and its inhabitants.