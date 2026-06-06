Cliffhanger Streaming Free on Pluto Ahead of Reboot

The classic thriller Cliffhanger, starring Sylvester Stallone as mountain rescue climber Gabe Walker, is available to stream for free on Pluto this month. The film follows Walker as he is drawn into a deadly heist after criminals lose stolen money in the Rocky Mountains. This comes ahead of an upcoming reboot starring Pierce Brosnan and Lily James.

A good thriller will make your palms sweaty without getting you out of your seat. Because you're so invested in the fate of the main character, you forget you're sitting in a multiplex or your living room, and your breathing has gotten very fast.

That's exactly how you feel when you're watching this Renny Harlin classic, and now's the time to get a watch of it, free of charge, before it's rebooted by Pierce Brosnan and Lily James. Cliffhanger is streaming for free on Pluto this month ahead of the upcoming reboot. The original follows Gabe Walker, a mountain rescue climber who is pulled into a deadly heist after criminals lose cases full of stolen money in the Rocky Mountains.

You will never believe what happens: people fall off a mountain. Folks try not to look down, but they end up looking down. And it's brilliant. The cast includes Sylvester Stallone as Gabe Walker, John Lithgow as Eric Qualen, Michael Rooker as Hal Tucker, Janine Turner as Jessie Deighan, Rex Linn as Richard Travers, Caroline Goodall as Kristel, and Leon as Kynette.

COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Survival Quiz Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive? The Matrix · Mad Max · Blade Runner · Dune · Star Wars Five universes. Five completely different ways the future went wrong — or sideways, or up in flames. Only one of them is the world your instincts were built for.

Eight questions will figure out which dystopia, galaxy, or desert wasteland you'd actually make it out of alive. 💊The Matrix 🔥Mad Max 🌧️Blade Runner 🏜️Dune 🚀Star Wars TEST YOUR SURVIVAL → QUESTION 1 / 8INSTINCT 01 You sense something is deeply wrong with the world around you. What do you do? The first instinct is often the truest one.

APull on every thread until I understand the system — then figure out how to break it. BStop asking questions and start stockpiling — food, fuel, weapons. Questions don't keep you alive. CKeep my head down, observe carefully, and trust no one until I know who's pulling the strings.

DStudy the patterns. Every system has a rhythm — learn it, and you learn how to survive it. EFind the people fighting back and join them. You can't fix a broken galaxy alone.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8RESOURCE 02 In a world of scarcity, what resource do you guard most fiercely? What we protect reveals what we believe survival actually requires. AKnowledge. If you understand the system, you don't need resources — you can generate them.

BFuel. Everything else — movement, power, escape — runs on it. CTrust. In a world of fakes and informants, a truly reliable ally is rarer than any commodity.

DWater. And after water, information — the two things empires are truly built on. EShips and credits. The galaxy is big — you survive it by being able to move through it freely.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8THREAT 03 What kind of threat keeps you up at night? Fear is useful data — if you're honest about what you're actually afraid of. AThat reality itself is a lie — that everything I experience has been constructed to keep me compliant. BA raid.

No warning, no mercy — just the roar of engines and then nothing left. CBeing identified. Once someone with power decides you're a problem, you're already out of time. DBeing outmanoeuvred — losing a political game I didn't even know I was playing.

EThe Empire tightening its grip until there's nowhere left to run. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8AUTHORITY 04 How do you deal with authority you don't trust? Every dystopia has a power structure. Your approach to it determines everything.

ASubvert it from the inside — learn its rules well enough to weaponise them against it. BIgnore it and stay out of its reach. The further from any power structure, the better. CAppear to comply while doing exactly what I need to do.

Visibility is the enemy. DManoeuvre within it carefully. You can't beat a system you refuse to understand. EResist openly when I have to.

Some things are worth the risk of being seen. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8ENVIRONMENT 05 Which environment could you actually endure long-term? Survival isn't just tactical — it's physical, psychological, and very much about where you are. AUnderground bunkers and server rooms — cramped, artificial, but with access to everything that matters.

BOpen wasteland — brutal sun, no shelter, constant movement. At least the threat is honest. CA dense, rain-soaked city where you can disappear into the crowd and nobody asks questions. DMerciless desert — extreme heat, no water, and something enormous living beneath the sand.

EThe fringe — backwater planets and busy spaceports where the Empire's attention rarely reaches. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8ALLIANCE 06 Who do you want in your corner when things fall apart? The company you keep is the clearest signal of who you actually are. AA tight crew of believers who've seen behind the curtain and have nothing left to lose.

BOne or two people I'd trust with my life. Any more than that and someone talks. CNobody, ideally. Alliances are liabilities.

I work alone unless I have no choice. DA community bound by shared hardship and mutual survival — people who need each other to last. EA ragtag team with wildly different skills and total commitment when it counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8MORALITY 07 Where do you draw the line — if you draw one at all? Every survivor eventually faces a moment that tests what they're actually made of. AI won't harm the innocent — even the ones who'd report me without hesitation. BI do what I have to to protect the people I've chosen.

Everything else is negotiable. CThe line shifts depending on who's asking and what's at stake. DI draw a long-term line — nothing that compromises my people's future, even if it'd help now. ESome lines, once crossed, can't be uncrossed.

I know which ones they are. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 What would actually make survival worth it? Staying alive is one thing. Having a reason to is another.

AWaking others up — dismantling the illusion so no one else has to live inside it. BFinding somewhere — or someone — worth protecting. A reason to keep moving. CAnswers.

Understanding what I am, what any of this means, before time runs out. DLegacy — shaping the future in a way that outlasts me by generations. EFreedom — for myself, for others, for every world still living under someone else's boot. REVEAL MY WORLD → Your Fate Has Been Calculated You'd Survive In… Your answers point to the world your instincts were built for.

This is the universe your temperament, your survival instincts, and your particular brand of stubbornness were made for. The Resistance, Zion The Matrix You took the red pill a long time ago — probably before anyone offered it to you. You're a systems thinker who can't help but notice the seams in things. The Wasteland Mad Max The wasteland doesn't reward the clever or the well-connected — it rewards those who are hard to kill and harder to break.

That's you. Los Angeles, 2049 Blade Runner You'd survive here because you know how to exist in moral grey areas without losing yourself completely. Arrakis Dune Arrakis is the most hostile environment in the known universe — and you are precisely the kind of person it rewards. A Galaxy Far, Far Away Star Wars The galaxy far, far away is vast, loud, and in a constant state of violent political upheaval — and you wouldn't have it any other way.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Was 'Cliffhanger' a Success? Thankfully for Stallone, who needed a big win and a comeback at this point, it was a great success. It opened at No. 1 domestically with about $20.5 million over the Memorial Day weekend and went on to gross roughly $84 million domestically and $255 million worldwide against a reported $70 million budget. Adjusted for today, that domestic total is around $230 million, so it was a huge victory for Stallone.

Those international numbers are interesting too, and perhaps speak to why the film is being remade with a primarily Anglo-Irish leading cast. Critically, it did pretty well too. Rotten Tomatoes has it at 67%, with the consensus calling it “a tense, action-packed thriller” and a reminder of why Stallone was an action star to begin with.

It also picked up three Oscar nominations for Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Visual Effects, all of which it lost to Jurassic Park, which is about as understandable as Oscar losses get. Subscribe to our newsletter for thriller reboots and deep dives Subscribing to the newsletter gives curated coverage of classic thrillers, upcoming reboots, and streaming discoveries—deeper context on cast, box-office history, and production angles to enrich future watches.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Cliffhanger is streaming for free on Pluto this month. Cliffhanger Like Follow Followed R Action Adventure Thriller Release Date May 28, 1993 Runtime 112 Minutes Director Renny Harlin Writers Michael France, Sylvester Stallone Sequel Cliffhanger 2 Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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