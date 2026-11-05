Cliffhanger Returns to Netflix Amid New Reboot Announcement

Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action hit Cliffhanger streams on Netflix this week while a reboot starring Lily James and Pierce Brosnan is scheduled for Spring 2024 release.

Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger is set to debut on Netflix in the U.S. this week, offering new audiences a chance to discover one of the genre's most underrated classics. The film, which originally premiered in theaters over thirty years ago, has maintained a dedicated cult following despite being overshadowed by Stallone's other major franchises like Rocky and Rambo. This streaming release coincides with news that a new reboot of the property is in development for a Spring 2024 release, signaling a renewed interest in the high-altitude thriller concept.

Cliffhanger Streaming Release Details

The original film, directed by Renny Harlin, stars Sylvester Stallone as Ranger Gabe Walker, a mountain climber who becomes entangled in a complex heist. The plot revolves around a group of criminals led by Eric Qualen, a former British intelligence officer played by John Lithgow, who attempt to hijack a U.S. Treasury plane carrying cash. When the plane crashes in a remote mountainous region, the scattered money attracts various characters, including Walker and Qualen, leading to a tense standoff. The film also features notable performances from Michael Rooker and Janine Turner as part of its ensemble cast.

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Critical Reception and Genre Impact

Since its initial release on May 28, 1993, Cliffhanger has received generally positive reviews from critics and is now widely regarded as a staple of 1990s action cinema. The film's enduring appeal lies in its practical effects and breathtaking stunt work, which create a tangible sense of danger that many modern CGI-heavy films lack. Director Renny Harlin and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone crafted a narrative that feels both realistic and high-stakes, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the perilous environment alongside the protagonist. The movie's runtime of 112 minutes delivers a concise yet intense experience that has stood the test of time.

Cliffhanger Reboot Production Updates

While the original film streams on Netflix, fans are also anticipating a new interpretation of the story set for release in Spring next year. This reboot will feature a fresh cast and a different narrative focus, moving away from Stallone's character Ranger Walker. The new project centers on Naomi Cooper, a mountaineer who encounters a dangerous group of kidnappers. Stallone was initially attached to the reboot project but eventually dropped out, allowing the production to proceed with a new vision and talent pool.

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Star-Studded New Cast Lineup

The upcoming reboot boasts an impressive lineup of talent, including Lily James, who is best known for her roles in Downton Abbey, the Disney Cinderella reboot, and Baby Driver. James will portray the lead character Naomi Cooper, bringing her dramatic and action capabilities to the screen. She will be joined by former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who adds a layer of classic star power to the project. Additionally, Nell Tiger Free plays Cooper's sister, who becomes entangled in the suspenseful plot alongside the protagonist.

Legacy and Future of the Franchise

The simultaneous availability of the original film on Netflix and the announcement of a new reboot highlights the lasting cultural impact of the Cliffhanger brand. The 1993 film remains a benchmark for practical stunts and charismatic leading performances in the action genre. As new viewers discover the classic via streaming, the upcoming reboot aims to capitalize on this renewed interest by introducing the concept to a new generation of cinema-goers. The original movie's writers, Michael France and Sylvester Stallone, laid the groundwork for a story that continues to resonate with audiences decades after its debut.