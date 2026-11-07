Cliffhanger Hits Netflix November 1: Stallone and Lithgow Return

Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger arrives on Netflix United States on November 1. The film stars John Lithgow as the villain and grossed $255 million worldwide.

Sylvester Stallone's iconic 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger has officially arrived on Netflix United States. The film joined the streaming platform on November 1, marking more than 33 years since its original theatrical release. This addition brings one of the decade's most spectacular action movies to a new generation of viewers.

Cliffhanger Release Date and Streaming

Stallone's latest Netflix release is a high-altitude survival drama that defined the 1990s action genre. The film features the actor as Gabe Walker, a member of Rocky Mountain Rescue. Walker faces a deadly game of hide-and-seek against international terrorists. The movie is now available for streaming starting November 1.

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The arrival of Cliffhanger on Netflix highlights the enduring popularity of Stallone's physical action roles. For decades, the actor was known for putting himself through extraordinary punishment on screen. This film took that concept literally by filming in the mountains thousands of feet above ground. The production involved extreme conditions that matched the on-screen stakes.

Box Office Success and Production Details

The movie became an enormous box office success during its initial run. It earned $255 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $65 million. This financial performance made it one of Stallone's signature action films. The revenue significantly exceeded the initial investment, proving the movie's commercial appeal.

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Renny Harlin directed the film with precision and intensity. Harlin previously directed Die Hard 2, establishing his reputation for high-octane thrillers. The visual spectacle of the movie relies heavily on the mountainous locations. These settings provide both the aesthetic backdrop and the physical challenges for the characters.

Villain Eric Qualen and Plot Conflict

The narrative centers on a distress call that turns into a trap. Gabe Walker is tasked with locating five climbers lost among icy peaks. The mission is actually a setup by the ruthless terrorist Eric Qualen. John Lithgow portrays Qualen as a merciless antagonist with dangerous intentions.

Qualen's plan involves millions of dollars and threatens the lives of Walker. Walker must confront explosive firepower while facing bitter cold. The conflict takes place at dizzying heights where survival is uncertain. The story unfolds as a deadly contest of wits between the hero and the villain.

Legacy of High-Altitude Action Cinema

Cliffhanger remains a benchmark for practical stunts and location shooting. The film combines suspense with the physical demands of mountain rescue. Viewers experience the tension through the realistic portrayal of the environment. The movie's success influenced subsequent action films set in extreme conditions.

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The streaming debut on Netflix ensures the film reaches a global audience. Fans of 1990s cinema can now access this classic on-demand. The release celebrates the era of large-scale physical action spectacles. Stallone and Lithgow's performances continue to resonate with modern viewers.