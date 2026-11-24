David Fincher directs The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt stars as the titular character in this dark thriller releasing November 25, 2026.

Quentin Tarantino has written and David Fincher will direct The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a solo film focusing on the character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt stars as Cliff Booth, whose backstory remains largely unexplored beyond the 2019 film. The project marks a significant shift in storytelling for the character.

New Sequel Expands Booth's Backstory

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth follows the title character eight years after his last adventure. This timeline places the narrative firmly in the late 1970s, offering a deeper look into Booth's life. The film allows audiences to see a more complete version of the enigmatic stuntman. Previous hints about his past are finally given room to expand into a full narrative.

Also read David Fincher Reveals True Budget for Cliff Booth Sequel

Fincher and Pitt's Proven Creative Partnership

David Fincher brings a distinct visual style to the project, having previously collaborated successfully with Brad Pitt. Their work on Se7en and Fight Club demonstrated an ability to handle dark, psychological themes. Fincher is known for telling brooding stories that explore the darker sides of his characters. This style aligns perfectly with the complex nature of Cliff Booth.

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Uncovering the Character's Violent Past

Booth was portrayed as a formidable fighter in the original film, easily defeating Bruce Lee in hand-to-hand combat. He also took down the Manson family murderers with calm precision, suggesting a lethal capability. The film will likely delve into his service during the Second World War. It may also address the suspicious death of his wife, which Booth was likely responsible for.

A Darker Tone for the Thriller

Tarantino and Fincher form an unusual but promising combination for this project. Tarantino provides the script, ensuring the character's voice remains consistent. Fincher directs, bringing a moody and intense atmosphere to the screen. This blend of styles suits Netflix's new Oscar contender, which aims to be a dramatic thriller. The release date is set for November 25, 2026, in theaters.