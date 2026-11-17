First reactions to the Netflix sequel starring Brad Pitt describe David Fincher's direction as a triumph. Discover critical praise and release details for the 1977-set film.

David Fincher's latest directorial effort, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, has officially arrived in front of the film press, and the initial response is nothing short of overwhelming. Critics have already labeled Brad Pitt's return to the iconic role as an absolute triumph, with many hailing the Netflix -backed tentpole as one of the year's best films.

The movie has been unveiled to members of the film press, who are calling it a wildly entertaining hangout movie that captures the vibrant essence of 1970s Los Angeles. Film critic Simon Thompson described the project as a love letter to LA, noting that an eclectic and ragtag cast makes this film a slick and sexy romp.

Also read Brad Pitt Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cameo in ‘Cliff Booth’ Movie Fell Apart

Thompson further characterized the sequel as a salty and slower-burning side piece to Tarantino's original, highlighting a fire final act. Another critic called the film a pure cinematic trifecta, blending Tarantino's signature chaos with Fincher's meticulous attention to detail and Pitt's effortlessly charismatic Cliff Booth.

The reviewer emphasized that the movie is cool, chaotic, charming, and never tries to be more than it needs to be. They noted that the stylish love letter to 1970s Hollywood cinema reminds audiences of the joy found in a laid-back, wildly entertaining misadventure with a character you just love spending time with.

The Wrap's Senior Film Reporter Drew Taylor absolutely loved the film, describing it as a pure triumph. He compared Tarantino and Fincher to peanut butter and chocolate, noting that the peanut butter is profane and the chocolate is dipped in blood.

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Taylor urged audiences to stop watching anything else and go see the movie on the biggest screen around. He stated that viewers will have the time of their life and that the film is simply the best. Critics Choice member Ricky Valero echoed these sentiments, calling it an aesthetically rich film that beautifully captures the relationship between Los Angeles and the movies.

Valero praised Pitt's charisma and confirmed that the film is truly one of the year's best. He described the movie as a wild, hilarious hangout movie where Pitt slides back into his beloved Oscar-winning role and delivers his best performance since the original.

The supporting cast brings significant depth to the sequel, with Elizabeth Debicki bringing an intoxicating sensuality to her role. Scott Caan and Peter Weller were described as such a treat that they could have had triple the screen time, adding to the film's appeal.

The cinematography was also highlighted as gorgeous by reviewers, with one noting that if the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this one is a full-on sonnet. The movie features a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, who opted not to direct.

Per his retirement plan, Tarantino only intends to direct one more feature film before leaving the director's chair for good. The first draft of the sequel script clocked in at a whopping 230 pages, showcasing the extensive scope of the project, which Fincher revealed to Empire magazine.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is set in 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The plot follows Pitt's character as he works as a Hollywood studio fixer and gets in way over his head while working for a popular movie actor.

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The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller, among others. Pitt previously won the Oscar for best supporting actor for playing Cliff Booth in the 2019 film, which Sony released in theaters in June.

The original movie was acclaimed and earned a strong 410 million dollars at the worldwide box office. It went on to earn 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth opens exclusively in IMAX theaters on November 25.

Following its theatrical run, the film will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 23. Reviewers are urging audiences to see the film on the biggest screen possible to fully experience the tension and charm that defines this cinematic event.

The consensus among early viewers is that the film pops, throbs, and crackles with energy. It stands as a perfect hangout movie for fans of the genre, delivering on the high expectations set by the original masterpiece.

With its combination of star power, legendary directors, and a compelling narrative set in a golden era of Hollywood, the sequel has already secured its place as a major contender in the awards season conversation.

Audiences can look forward to experiencing this cinematic trifecta for themselves when the film hits theaters later this month. The positive word-of-mouth suggests that this cliffhanger of a story will resonate deeply with fans and critics alike.