The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth debuts with an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, outperforming its predecessor, despite director David Fincher's admission of using AI for production tasks.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has generated significant audience enthusiasm following its exclusive two-week run in IMAX theaters prior to its streaming debut. Quentin Tarantino originally introduced the character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood seven years ago, where Brad Pitt earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the stuntman. David Fincher now directs the sequel, which serves as a standalone feature for the character previously anchored by Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton.

Audience Scores Exceed Predecessor Success Metrics

Before arriving on Netflix, the film secured a robust 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes from over 100 verified ratings. This result is 18 points higher than the 70% audience score achieved by the original 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The project also ranks as the third-highest-rated collaboration between David Fincher and Brad Pitt, joining their work on Fight Club at 96% and Se7en at 95%. Their fourth collaboration, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, holds an 80% rating.

Also read Brad Pitt Stars in Fincher-Directed Tarantino Script Cliff Booth Sequel

Critical Praise for Direction and Supporting Cast Dynamics

Reviewers highlighted the seamless integration of David Fincher's sleek directorial style with the signature dialogue style of writer Quentin Tarantino. Although these two filmmakers are known for vastly different approaches, critics noted that the partnership works effectively in this production. The supporting cast, including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Peter Weller, provides substantial power to the narrative alongside Brad Pitt's return to the titular role.

Atmosphere and Narrative Structure Divide Viewer Opinions

Set eight years after the events of the original film, the sequel received specific praise for its production design and authentic 1970s atmosphere. However, the narrative structure faced criticism for feeling thin and episodic rather than tightly driven by a cohesive plot. Some audience members found the sequel enjoyable, while others noted that the story lacked the momentum of a traditional thriller, relying more on character moments and setting than plot progression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence Usage Sparks Industry Discussion

Controversy emerged shortly before the release when David Fincher confirmed that Artificial Intelligence was utilized in the production process. In an interview with The Ringer's Big Picture podcast, Fincher defended the choice, stating that the technology was used to enhance the work of real human beings. He specified that AI was primarily employed to clean up background audio tracks, clarifying that the tool was used for technical refinement rather than creative generation.

Commercial Projections and Streaming Release Schedule

While the original film grossed $410 million against a $90-96 million budget, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently limited to IMAX screenings. Box office projections in the coming days will indicate its commercial performance before it transitions to the streaming platform. The movie is scheduled to go to Netflix on December 23, allowing a broader audience to access the sequel after its exclusive theatrical window concludes.