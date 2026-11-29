The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trails Netflix's Glass Onion at the box office, earning $2.6 million over three days. David Fincher's latest faces stiff competition and AI controversy.

The further box office struggles of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth highlight a challenging start for Netflix. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, this sequel to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood features Brad Pitt reprising his role as the former stuntman. Despite playing in 252 domestic IMAX theaters, the film is projected to earn just $2.6 million over the traditional Friday to Sunday Thanksgiving weekend. This result places the movie at No. 8 on the domestic chart, trailing behind previous streaming hits.

Box Office Numbers and Theater Strategy

According to data from The Numbers, the film will likely close with a 3-day total of $2.6 million and a 5-day total of $4.2 million. These figures mark a significant drop from the per-screen averages seen in earlier theatrical runs. The production was designed to generate buzz before its digital premiere, yet the theatrical performance has been modest. The film's debut is expected to land it in the middle of the weekend rankings rather than securing a top-tier position.

Also read Netflix Expands Theatrical Releases With Cliff Booth Sequel and La Bola Negra

Comparison to Glass Onion Release

Cliff Booth failed to compete against Netflix's 2022 release, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. That earlier film, directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, earned a 3-day total of $9.4 million and a 5-day total of $13.3 million. Glass Onion initially set a record for Netflix's best domestic opening weekend, though it was later surpassed by KPop Demon Hunters with $18 million. The disparity in initial earnings underscores the difference in audience reception between the two sequels.

The Impact of IMAX and Screen Counts

Glass Onion had a distinct advantage by playing in 696 theaters, more than twice the number of screens used for Cliff Booth. However, Cliff Booth utilized IMAX formats, which typically command higher ticket prices and boost per-screen averages. Glass Onion did not play in IMAX, which should have theoretically helped the newer film close the gap. Instead, Cliff Booth posted a 3-day per-screen average of $10,516 and a 5-day average of $16,500. Both metrics fell short of Glass Onion's 3-day average of $13,505 and its 5-day average of $19,080.

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Criticism and Production Controversies

Controversy has surrounded the production due to allegations that David Fincher used generative AI during post-production. Fincher addressed these claims on The Big Picture, confirming that AI was used to adjust a rewritten line to match the onscreen take. These wider allegations have added a layer of debate to the film's reception. The use of such technology in a high-profile project has drawn scrutiny from critics and industry observers alike.

Futurе Streaming Debut and Audience Response

Despite the modest theatrical numbers, the film is performing reasonably well relative to its original predecessor. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is roughly even with the debut per-screen average of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which was $11,227. It also holds a better projected 3-day per-screen average than Disney's Hexed at $5,369 and the comedy sequel Focker-in-Law at $7,818. The theatrical run serves as a prelude to its streaming debut on Netflix on December 23.

Reception Scores on Review Platforms

Reviews for the film have been largely positive, suggesting solid ground for its digital launch. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has earned a Certified Fresh 77% score from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Audience members on the platform have given it an even better, Verified Hot, 91% score. These ratings indicate strong viewer interest despite the underwhelming box office performance. The film remains a Drama, Comedy, and Thriller, appealing to a broad demographic.