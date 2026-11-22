Brad Pitt stars as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's new film, arriving in IMAX theaters November 25 and on Netflix December 23.

Brad Pitt returns to the silver screen as the legendary stuntman Cliff Booth, marking a highly anticipated reunion with director David Fincher. The new feature film, titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is scheduled to arrive in IMAX theaters on November 25th for a limited two-week theatrical run. Following the cinematic exhibition window, the film will stream exclusively on Netflix starting December 23rd.

Production History And Cast Details

This project represents the first time Pitt and Fincher have collaborated since their 2008 hit The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. It also serves as Netflix's very first release to be presented in IMAX format, highlighting the streaming giant's growing commitment to premium theatrical experiences. The narrative is set in 1977, picking up the character's story eight years after the events of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Also read Netflix December 2026 Release Schedule: Cliff Booth, Final Emily in Paris Season

Tarantino wrote the screenplay, and production filming took place during the second half of 2025. The film features a massive supporting cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, and Timothy Olyphant. A novelization of Tarantino's script is scheduled for release from HarperCollins on December 8th, just before the movie hits streaming platforms.

Creative Direction And Story Context

Fincher has indicated that the scope of the story was so large he initially questioned whether the script should be adapted into a feature film or a television series. Netflix describes the plot as following Cliff Booth as he navigates odd jobs and dangerous favors while Hollywood's fairy tale era has long since ended. The narrative explores the gritty reality of the stunt world, contrasting it with the faded glamour of the industry.

Advertisement

The film continues the thematic threads established in the previous installment, focusing on the stunt world, Fincher's signature take on crime, and the detective tradition of Los Angeles. Critics and fans are expected to analyze how the new directorial style of Fincher intersects with Tarantino's distinct narrative voice and character development.

The Significance Of Previous Collaborations

For audiences preparing to watch the new release, Se7en remains the most critical film to revisit. Released in 1995, Se7en was Fincher's second feature film and his initial collaboration with Pitt. The movie grossed more than $327 million worldwide and established Fincher as a major directorial force. It provides the best context for understanding the dynamic rapport between Pitt and Fincher, which is now central to their fourth collaboration together.

In Se7en, Pitt plays the hot-headed detective David Mills, a character defined by impulsive and volatile energy. This performance offers a sharp contrast to the laid-back, calm aura of Cliff Booth. Re-watching this film helps viewers appreciate the evolution of Pitt's acting range and the enduring creative synergy between him and Fincher.

Thematic Parallels And Cinematic Influences

The new film also draws thematic comparisons to other cinematic explorations of the stunt industry, such as Tarantino's Death Proof and Richard Rush's The Stuntman. Death Proof, released in 2007, features Kurt Russell as a scarred stunt performer and highlights the dangers of the profession. It serves as a useful contrast to Cliff Booth, showing the darker, more menacing side of stunt work that Pitt's character avoids.

Advertisement

Similarly, The Stuntman from 1980 portrays how directors can manipulate performers and risk their lives. These influences enrich the 1970s Los Angeles period piece setting that defines the new movie. Fans can use these titles as optional preparation to fully grasp the tone, style, and historical context of Fincher's latest directorial effort featuring Brad Pitt.