'Cliff Booth' costume designer Trish Summerville on creating Elizabeth Debicki and Brad Pitt's '70s look.

‘Cliff Booth’ Costume Designer Trish Summerville on Lauren Hutton Inspiring Elizabeth Debicki’s ’70s Look, and Why She Needed 68 Duplicates for One Brad Pitt Shirt ‘Cliff Booth’ Costume Designer Trish Summerville on Lauren Hutton Inspiring Elizabeth Debicki’s ’70s Look, and Why She Needed 68 Duplicates for One Brad Pitt ShirtPitt returns as Cliff Booth, whose stuntman days are long over.

Now, he works as a studio fixer around town, bartends and even runs the projection booth at the New Beverly Cinema . The movie is set in 1977, eight years after the events of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and features Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino and Peter Weller.

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AI Films From Kerala to the Andaman Islands Set for WIF India x Google Flow Filmathon, Screen at IFFI Goa Asha Bhosle and S. Janaki Remembered by Singer K.S. Chithra and Suhasini Maniratnam at IFFI's Lata Mangeshkar Talk In crafting the film’s look, Fincher enlisted his go-to costume designer, Trish Summerville, to create authentic and grounded designs. Cliff’s character is very lived-in, so Summerville retained his love of Hawaiian shirts from the first film.