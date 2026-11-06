Clicky Ponting Banned Two Years After Finger-Clicking Scam

Amateur cricketer Brian Devine receives a two-year ban and Saltburn CC faces relegation after an ECB investigation confirmed his systematic finger-clicking cheating scheme.

Amateur cricketer Brian Devine, widely known by the moniker Clicky Ponting, has been issued a comprehensive two-year suspension from all cricket activities following a formal investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The disciplinary action, which bars him from playing, coaching, or even scoring, concludes a global scandal that erupted in July after video evidence revealed he was systematically deceiving umpires to claim wickets.

The Finger-Clicking Cheating Mechanism

The core of the deception involved Devine, a fielder standing at first slip for Saltburn Cricket Club, clicking his fingers to mimic the sound of a ball nicking the edge of a batsman's blade. During matches, this audio cue tricked the umpires into believing an edge had occurred, leading to dismissals that were statistically improbable. The ECB confirmed the validity of the evidence, which included recorded footage from the Play Cricket website, and upheld the league's decision to impose the strict ban.

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One specific incident against Norton Cricket Club showed batsman Noman Shabir completely missing a delivery pitched outside the off stump. As the ball passed Shabir, Devine clicked his fingers, causing the wicketkeeper to take a catch and the umpire to raise his finger, effectively dismissing Shabir for a non-existent edge. This specific event was live-streamed and preserved, providing irrefutable proof of the coordinated fraud.

Statistical Anomalies and Global Reaction

The scale of the deception was highlighted by striking statistical anomalies in Saltburn's performance. In the 13 matches Devine played last season, wicketkeepers took 39 catches, compared to just five in the seven matches he sat out. During a single match against Shildon Railway on July 18, wicketkeeper Josh Bowes claimed eight catches, a figure that exceeds the record for wicketkeeper catches in a single men's Test innings over 2,600 matches in the sport's 150-year history.

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Public outrage intensified when Ben Mummery, a Durham-based cricketer, posted the footage to X, labeling it the worst cheating he had ever witnessed. The video amassed millions of views, prompting viewers to scour archives for similar incidents. The widespread attention revealed that Saltburn, which describes itself as a friendly and inclusive club, appeared to have employed this cynical tactic for over a season across multiple games.

Consequences for the Club and Financial Penalties

Saltburn Cricket Club has faced severe sporting and financial repercussions for the actions of its member. The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League has relegated the team to the third division, where they will begin the 2027 season with a 60-point deduction. Additionally, the club was fined £300, a penalty aimed at addressing the strain the scandal placed on the league and its constituent members.

A statement from Saltburn CC acknowledged their participation in the disciplinary proceedings and accepted the decision following the original ruling. The club confirmed they are now focusing on preparations for the 2027 season, having undergone a thorough review process that included player interviews and written statements. The league also notified all affiliated clubs about the incident, emphasizing the impact on the integrity of local competition.

Personal Impact and Ban Expiration Details

Brian Devine, a 38-year-old company secretary at Northallerton Auctions, has lost his official sponsorship from Spices, a local Indian restaurant, and was suspended by his club immediately after the online exposure. His personal life was also scrutinized, with his partner's mother defending his character before the ECB investigation confirmed the misconduct.

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The ban restricts Devine from any involvement in cricket until September 2028. This extended prohibition ensures he cannot return to the sport in any capacity for the foreseeable future, marking the end of his amateur career following the incident that captivated global audiences and damaged the reputation of village cricket in North Yorkshire.